'Ugly Person, Inside and Out': Charlie Kirk's Family Reveals His Widow Erika's Alleged Private Tirades Against Candace Owens

Never at a loss for words herself, Owens has already fired back at Erika's exposed feelings – calling them mutual.

"We're furious too," Owens said in a statement. "The public cannot stand that Erika refuses to answer or even ask crucial questions surrounding Charlie's death, which she has treated more like her personal coronation rather than an increasingly bizarre story that requires a network of paid influencers to support it."

It appeared for a brief moment the two would be able to put aside their differences and make peace. The pair met for a private meeting toward the end of 2025, which Owens called "extremely productive" at the time.

"I think we both feel it should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she claimed in a post on X. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."