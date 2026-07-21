'Ugly Person, Inside and Out': Charlie Kirk's Family Reveals His Widow Erika's Alleged Private Tirades Against Candace Owens
July 21 2026, Updated 5:32 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has not been shy about her disdain for Erika Kirk over the past year.
After months of personal attacks and accusations, Charlie Kirk's widow has reportedly had enough, according to those closest to her, RadarOnline.com can report.
Candace Owens Has Repeatedly Attacked Erika Kirk
Owens was once one of Charlie's most loyal allies and supporters of his Turning Point USA organization. However, after his brutal assassination, the conservative podcaster has launched her own war, alleging that Charlie's murder was part of a larger conspiracy involving CIA operations and even supernatural forces.
The podcaster, 37, has been especially critical of Erika, also 37, accusing her of trying to capitalize on Charlie's death in her scathing eight-episode YouTube investigative series, The Bride of Charlie.
"Erika desperately wanted to be famous," Owens blasted on her show. "No one can deny that."
Erika Kirk 'Can't Stand' Candace Owens
"Erika can't stand [Candace]. She calls her 'that b---h' if she talks about her at all," a Kirk family member told the Daily Mail. "'Erika thinks she's the worst, most unkind person in the world. Ugly person, inside and out. She's a soulless ghoul."
The unnamed relative said Erika tries to keep her emotions about Candace to herself, but sometimes she'll explode in a tirade.
"[Erika] hates her more than she hates her political opponents," the relative continued. "At least with them, she knew where she stood. They didn't exactly betray her like Candace did. Candace did her so dirty. I think at this point she likes even Tyler [Robinson] more than Candace."
Candace Owens Claps Back
Never at a loss for words herself, Owens has already fired back at Erika's exposed feelings – calling them mutual.
"We're furious too," Owens said in a statement. "The public cannot stand that Erika refuses to answer or even ask crucial questions surrounding Charlie's death, which she has treated more like her personal coronation rather than an increasingly bizarre story that requires a network of paid influencers to support it."
It appeared for a brief moment the two would be able to put aside their differences and make peace. The pair met for a private meeting toward the end of 2025, which Owens called "extremely productive" at the time.
"I think we both feel it should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she claimed in a post on X. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."
'Burned Bridges'
Owens said the "immediate result was that tensions were thawed," but after non-stop attacks, the relationship could be ice-cold for good.
"That bridge is burned," the family member said. "It's more than burned. It's been blown up. There's no reason for Erika to ever speak to Candace again. Ever."
The relative also said Erika accuses Owens of trying to make a "quick buck" off of Charlie's death.
"Candace decided to make this her identity. It's a grab for attention, building her name and her brand, and making some money off it," they said. "That's what Erika thinks."