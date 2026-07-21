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EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Prison Is Preventing Him From Preparing Sexual Assault Lawsuit Defense — As Disgraced Rapper Begs Judge for More Time

Sean "Diddy" Combs and appeal
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has requested more time to respond in the civil lawsuit brought by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones.

July 21 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asked a federal judge for more time to respond in the bombshell civil lawsuit brought by former music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, claiming his incarceration has made it difficult to prepare his defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to new court filings obtained by Radar, the disgraced rapper's legal team requested a second three-week extension to file his amended answer and counterclaims in the closely watched lawsuit, arguing they continue to face significant communication hurdles while Combs remains behind bars at FCI Fort Dix.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs Judge For More Time

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Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' attorneys told U.S. District Judge they have been 'unable to communicate' with him.

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Combs' attorneys told U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken they have been "unable to communicate" with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker in advance of the looming filing deadline despite already receiving one extension earlier this summer.

The filing revealed the defense first requested additional time in late June, pushing the deadline from June 30 to July 21. The court granted that request, but Combs' attorneys now claim the same problems persist.

"As we explained in our June 24 letter, Mr. Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, and we have been unable to communicate with Mr. Combs in advance of the approaching deadline," the filing states.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Experiencing 'Significant Challenges' Behind Bars

Sean "Diddy" Combs red carpet
Source: MEGA

Combs' attorneys added they informed the court during a July 14 conference that they were still experiencing 'significant challenges.'

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The attorneys added they informed the court during a July 14 conference that they were still experiencing "significant challenges" communicating with their client and warned another extension might be necessary.

Those issues, they argued, have continued, prompting the latest request to delay the deadline until August 11.

The filing notes this marks the second request for an extension but insists granting it would not impact any other deadlines in the case.

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Sean "Diddy" Combs on red carpet
Source: MEGA

Music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones previously accused Combs of sexual assault.

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The latest development comes in the explosive lawsuit filed by Jones, a former producer who worked on Combs' The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Jones accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual assault, sexual harassment, trafficking-related misconduct and forcing him into an alleged environment involving drugs and unwanted sexual activity while working on the project.

Combs has fiercely denied the allegations and has repeatedly sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing Jones' claims are meritless. The amended answer and anticipated counterclaims are expected to formally lay out the music mogul's latest legal defenses against the accusations.

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Sean "Diddy" Combs at Clive Davis party
Source: MEGA

Jones' lawsuit is separate from Combs' federal criminal prosecution.

The civil battle has generated widespread attention because it became one of the first lawsuits to publicly accuse Combs of a broad pattern of alleged misconduct, with several other civil complaints following in its wake.

While the Jones lawsuit is separate from Combs' federal criminal prosecution, the two matters have become closely intertwined in the public eye as the embattled rapper continues fighting legal battles on multiple fronts.

Now, with Combs incarcerated and awaiting the next phase of his legal proceedings, his attorneys argue that simply communicating with their client has become a major obstacle – one they say is preventing them from adequately preparing his defense in one of the highest-profile civil lawsuits still pending against him.

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