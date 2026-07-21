EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Prison Is Preventing Him From Preparing Sexual Assault Lawsuit Defense — As Disgraced Rapper Begs Judge for More Time

Combs' attorneys told U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken they have been "unable to communicate" with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker in advance of the looming filing deadline despite already receiving one extension earlier this summer.

The filing revealed the defense first requested additional time in late June, pushing the deadline from June 30 to July 21. The court granted that request, but Combs' attorneys now claim the same problems persist.

"As we explained in our June 24 letter, Mr. Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, and we have been unable to communicate with Mr. Combs in advance of the approaching deadline," the filing states.