EXCLUSIVE: Sean Combs Male Accuser Claims Disgraced Rap Mogul Is 'Panicking' About New 'Abuse Investigation' — As L.A. District Attorney Considers Slapping Music Monster With More Charges

As Radar first reported, after a lengthy investigation by detectives, a spokesperson for the DA's office has confirmed Hay's claims are "under review."

That could lead to more criminal charges against the already incarcerated Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges, which is welcomed news by Hay.

"I think it seems obvious he is scared and rightfully so, especially after learning of the DA speaking out and confirming it's under review from two criminal files submitted by both the LAPD and the LASD," Hay added.

His manager, David Sugarman, told Radar in a statement, "Sean Combs scrubbed his original defense to completely wipe out claims of a lawful citizen's arrest, shifting instead to a desperate blanket claim. I believe this pivot is a glaring admission of panic regarding his criminal exposure."