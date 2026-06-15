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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Sean Combs Male Accuser Claims Disgraced Rap Mogul Is 'Panicking' About New 'Abuse Investigation' — As L.A. District Attorney Considers Slapping Music Monster With More Charges

Hay has accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault during a business meeting.
Source: mega, jonathanhaycelebrity/instagram

Jonathan Hay has celebrated a key change Sean 'Diddy' Combs made to his sexual assault defense.

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June 15 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs is said to be "running scared" after the Los Angeles District Attorney announced it is investigating sexual assault claims brought by a male music producer, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jonathan Hay exclusively told Radar the disgraced music mogul's latest legal move has revealed his true colors.

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Combs Latest Legal Move

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Combs dropped a claim of 'citizens arrest' after the LA DA launched a new investigation.
Source: mega

Combs dropped a claim of 'citizens arrest' after the LA DA launched a new investigation.

Hay has sued Combs, claiming he was sexually violated by the disgraced rapper on at least two occasions in 2020 and 2021. In response, Combs' legal team tried to spin the encounter as consensual or as a "citizens arrest," which Hay immediately dismissed.

Now, Hay has pointed to Combs' latest legal filing, which has suddenly dropped the "citizen's arrest" claim.

"Diddy filed a major amendment and changed/removed his justification of a 'lawful citizen’s arrest', which likely appears that he’s panicking about the strong possibility of new criminal charges in Los Angeles!" Hay celebrated to Radar.

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Hay Claims Combs Is 'Scared'

Hay says the move shows Combs is 'panicking'.
Source: mega

Hay says the move shows Combs is 'panicking'.

As Radar first reported, after a lengthy investigation by detectives, a spokesperson for the DA's office has confirmed Hay's claims are "under review."

That could lead to more criminal charges against the already incarcerated Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges, which is welcomed news by Hay.

"I think it seems obvious he is scared and rightfully so, especially after learning of the DA speaking out and confirming it's under review from two criminal files submitted by both the LAPD and the LASD," Hay added.

His manager, David Sugarman, told Radar in a statement, "Sean Combs scrubbed his original defense to completely wipe out claims of a lawful citizen's arrest, shifting instead to a desperate blanket claim. I believe this pivot is a glaring admission of panic regarding his criminal exposure."

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Hay's History With Combs

Hay has brought sexual assault charges against the disgraced rapper.
Source: jonathanhaycelebrity/instagram

Hay has brought sexual assault charges against the disgraced rapper.

Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after the 56-year-old's historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close.

The publicist first met Combs sometime around 1998 while working on a project together. Years later, Hay would be invited to meet with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker again for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.

Hay claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Combs, including allegedly being forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.

"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," Hay said. "As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."

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The music producer claims Combs abused a shirt from Notorious B.I.G.
Source: mega

The music producer claims Combs abused a shirt from Notorious B.I.G.

Hay also alleged he was in the room when the now-jailed music mogul allegedly masturbated into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt. According to the legal docs, Combs allegedly threw the shirt at Hay after he was finished, before saying, "RIP Biggie."

Hay told Radar he is still haunted by what Combs allegedly forced him to do, but is not looking for the musician to try to make amends.

"I am not concerned with apologies or empty gestures," Hay slammed. "To be transparent, I would never accept an apology from Sean Diddy Combs, CJ Wallace, or The Notorious B.I.G. estate. My only focus is on the enforcement of criminal justice and ensuring that those responsible for these actions face the full consequences dictated by the law."

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