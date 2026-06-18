EXCLUSIVE: Epstein's 'Highly Unusual' Jail Treatment Exposed — Vile Pedo Was Allowed Visitors, Chauffeured Trips and Time at Mansion... While Behind Bars
June 18 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's case was astonishing for many reasons, especially the special treatment he appeared to be afforded during his stint in prison.
After his Florida conviction of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor, Epstein was placed at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center. The facility, where Epstein allegedly peddled cash and Disney tickets, was known for housing rapists, murderers, and other high-risk offenders.
However, he was quickly transferred to the tamer, though still rather controversial, Palm Beach County Central Detention Center, also known as the Stockade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Epstein's Prison Conditions Exposed in New Book
In author James Patterson's book, Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story: Ten Years Later, he explores the life of wealthy financier Epstein and his sexual and financial crimes. In part, Patterson, along with co-authors John Connolly and Tim Malloy, dissects the only time Epstein actually served.
Despite his noteworthy crimes and high-profile case, the s-x trafficking charges against Epstein were never converted to convictions. After all, the pedo never made it to trial, taking his own life while in holding.
However, he did serve 13 months in a Florida prison under some unusual circumstances. In fact, even former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida confessed in a 2011 letter that something seemed off.
Writing to the general public, Acosta said, "Epstein appears to have received highly unusual treatment while in jail. Although the terms of confinement in a state prison are a matter appropriately left to the state of Florida and not federal authorities, without doubt, the treatment that he received while in state custody undermined the purpose of a jail sentence."
Epstein Was Afforded a Private Driver for Work Release
In part, Epstein's strange arrangement allowed him to avoid spending much time at the facility at all. He was put on a special work release program, which allowed him to leave the facility six days a week for up to sixteen hours at a time.
According to the book, Epstein, who allegedly attempted to blackmail Bill Gates, was allowed to visit "his lawyer Jack Goldberger’s office in downtown West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach office of a science foundation that he's established, and his house on El Brillo Way."
Plus, his escort was done via a designated driver car paid for by taxpayers. He was chauffeured to the various locations, including his mansion, privately – a privilege not granted to all prisoners.
Visitors Frequented His Facility
Epstein was also allowed a lengthy list of visitors, including some high-profile and scandalous individuals. This included Russian mixed martial artist Igor “Houdini” Zinoviev.
Plus, he was visited by "disbarred lawyer and financial fraudster Arnold Prosperi, whose own prison sentence was commuted by Bill Clinton."
Individuals accused of coordinating with Epstein also visited him in prison, including Nadia Marcinkova, who "is said to visit Epstein in jail more than seventy times." His assistant, Sarah Kellen, also visited him.
The sheriff "wants to be clear: none of these visits was conjugal."
Neither Marcinkova nor Kellen was charged with crimes associated with Epstein's wrongdoing. Rather, the federal prosecutors classified both, in some ways, as victims of Epstein's schemes.
Epstein's Ego Was Apparent to the Sheriff
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw argued there wasn't preferential treatment for Epstein, emphasizing that the correction officers' jobs were to just ensure the Palm Beach resident wasn't killed.
He also disclosed a bit about Epstein's mental state while at the facility; mainly that the multi-millionaire didn't think he belonged there.
Bradshaw told the book's authors, "He was astonished that he had to go to prison at all."