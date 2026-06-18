EXCLUSIVE: Epstein's 'Highly Unusual' Jail Treatment Exposed — Vile Pedo Was Allowed Visitors, Chauffeured Trips and Time at Mansion... While Behind Bars

Jeffrey Epstein's case was astonishing for many reasons, especially the special treatment he appeared to be afforded during his stint in prison.

After his Florida conviction of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor, Epstein was placed at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center. The facility, where Epstein allegedly peddled cash and Disney tickets, was known for housing rapists, murderers, and other high-risk offenders.

However, he was quickly transferred to the tamer, though still rather controversial, Palm Beach County Central Detention Center, also known as the Stockade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.