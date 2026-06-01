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Home > News > Elon Musk

'Evil' Elon Musk Ripped after 'Cutting Off' Lifesaving Medical Aid to Millions — As Former USAID Official Goes Off on Billionaire 

Elon Musk has been slammed for dismantling a crucial foreign aid organization.
Source: mega

Elon Musk has been slammed for dismantling a crucial foreign aid organization.

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June 1 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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A former USAID global health official has blasted Elon Musk for slicing millions of dollars in crucial medical aid from foreign nations, which he claims has led to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Musk helped President Trump dismantle the government agency responsible for overseas humanitarian aid as part of his widespread "DOGE" budget cuts.

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USAID Gets Gutted

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Elon Musk was charged with shutting down government agencies as head of DOGE.
Source: mega

Musk was charged with shutting down government agencies as head of DOGE.

For decades, the U.S. was the world's largest humanitarian aid donor, with USAID overseeing billions in assistance worldwide. Its programs include women's health, clean water, HIV/AIDS treatment, and anti-corruption efforts.

However, shortly after assuming the presidency for a second time, Trump gave the billionaire Tesla founder, who has been labeled "evil," free rein to cut companies he felt were wasting money through his newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

USAID became one of the earliest and biggest targets, with the Trump administration terminating approximately 16,000 agency employees and eliminating hundreds of thousands of jobs for contractors, local hires, and NGO partners worldwide.

Instead, any remaining foreign aid and development operations are now absorbed and managed by the U.S. Department of State.

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Allegations of Penny Pinching

A former USAID worker said Musk and Trump's cuts have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world.
Source: mega

A former USAID worker said Musk and Trump's cuts have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world.

Now, one of USAID's former top officials, Nicholas Enrich, has documented the gutting of the agency in his book, Into the Wood Chipper: A Whistleblower's Account of How the Trump Administration Shredded USAID.

In a discussion with Current Affairs magazine, Enrich was asked to comment on "the spectacle of the world's richest man, a white South African, cutting off lifesaving medical aid to millions of people in Sub-Saharan Africa, condemning people to death when such a small amount of money could save those lives."

Enrich replied: "Right? I think that, as hard as it is to believe, this is what the people that came into this agency truly did not understand, nor care about: the life-saving support that we provided.

"So it was very easy for them to sit there pushing buttons without any idea what they were doing, even, and ignore the warnings of the experts that the impacts of the decisions was going to affect the lives of millions."

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Elon Musk's Actions Were 'Hard to Watch'

The former worker said the USAID money was needed and justified.
Source: mega

The former worker said the USAID money was needed and justified.

Enrich called the dismantling "painful" to watch.

"And you know what made it worse was watching him lie about it publicly," the former aid worker claimed.

"So, it's one thing if he's going to commit to celebrating cutting off aid for the world's poorest children; It's another to then stand in the White House and speak publicly about how he's actually restored access to HIV and Ebola prevention activities, on the same day that his tech bros are sitting in our office at USAID and terminating the contracts that would be needed to provide those services."

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'Just the Tip of the Iceberg'

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The impacts of the cuts could be felt for years to come.
Source: mega

The impacts of the cuts could be felt for years to come.

Enrich said he's seen "conservative estimates" that at least 750,000 people have already died due to the loss of USAID, most of whom are children. And that's only within the first year since the program was scrapped.

"Unfortunately, what we're learning is that really this is just the tip of the iceberg," Enrich summarized. "It's what we're going to see in the next few years, where new babies who are born are no longer getting the immunizations we used to provide, babies are being born with HIV at high rates in some clinics, where just a year ago those rates were near zero.

"The impacts of this are going to—we're not going to see the full effects of them for four years."

He added, "I mean, I honestly believe that when the dust settles on the Trump administration, his cuts to USAID will end up being a major part of his legacy, because of just how far-reaching those impacts really are.

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