'Evil' Elon Musk Ripped after 'Cutting Off' Lifesaving Medical Aid to Millions — As Former USAID Official Goes Off on Billionaire 

For decades, the U.S. was the world's largest humanitarian aid donor, with USAID overseeing billions in assistance worldwide. Its programs include women's health, clean water, HIV/AIDS treatment, and anti-corruption efforts.

However, shortly after assuming the presidency for a second time, Trump gave the billionaire Tesla founder, who has been labeled "evil," free rein to cut companies he felt were wasting money through his newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

USAID became one of the earliest and biggest targets, with the Trump administration terminating approximately 16,000 agency employees and eliminating hundreds of thousands of jobs for contractors, local hires, and NGO partners worldwide.

Instead, any remaining foreign aid and development operations are now absorbed and managed by the U.S. Department of State.