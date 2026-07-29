Lara Trump Faces Intense Backlash Over Her Behavior During Lindsey Graham's Funeral — 'She Did Not Want to Be There'

The 43-year-old attended the memorial service with husband Eric Trump , who seemingly noticed when she checked her smartwatch and appeared to respond to a notification, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lara Trump faced backlash after she took her attention off the service at Lindsey Graham's funeral .

Lara appeared to check her watch at the funeral.

In a video clip from the senator's funeral, Lara was spotted interacting with her watch, and her 42-year-old husband briefly looked over at her. He immediately withdrew, turning his attention back to the service after his eyes briefly widened.

"Lara Trump is going viral for doing this at Lindsey Graham's funeral. Eric reacts immediately," wrote Matt Wallace on X alongside a video clip of the moment.

As the clip was shared, speculation rolled in about Lara's interest in the event.

"She did not want to be there," penned one person as another replied, "Don't blame her!"

Another person joked, "She’s late for a round of filler. Those cheeks & lips won’t fill themselves."

"Yeah, her face is weird, and this is never a good look…just don’t wear a watch…I am sensing marital issues with these two…have for awhile," another person suspected.