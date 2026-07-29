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Home > Politics > Eric Trump

Lara Trump Faces Intense Backlash Over Her Behavior During Lindsey Graham's Funeral — 'She Did Not Want to Be There'

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Source: MEGA

Lara Trump attended Lindsey Graham's funeral alongside her husband, Eric Trump.

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July 29 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

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Lara Trump faced backlash after she took her attention off the service at Lindsey Graham's funeral.

The 43-year-old attended the memorial service with husband Eric Trump, who seemingly noticed when she checked her smartwatch and appeared to respond to a notification, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Lara Trump's Attention Was Stolen at Lindsey Graham's Funeral

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A photo of Donald Trump, JD Vance, Scott Bessent, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Steven Witkoff at Lindsey Graham's funeral
Source: MEGA

Lara appeared to check her watch at the funeral.

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In a video clip from the senator's funeral, Lara was spotted interacting with her watch, and her 42-year-old husband briefly looked over at her. He immediately withdrew, turning his attention back to the service after his eyes briefly widened.

"Lara Trump is going viral for doing this at Lindsey Graham's funeral. Eric reacts immediately," wrote Matt Wallace on X alongside a video clip of the moment.

As the clip was shared, speculation rolled in about Lara's interest in the event.

"She did not want to be there," penned one person as another replied, "Don't blame her!"

Another person joked, "She’s late for a round of filler. Those cheeks & lips won’t fill themselves."

"Yeah, her face is weird, and this is never a good look…just don’t wear a watch…I am sensing marital issues with these two…have for awhile," another person suspected.

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Critics Divided Over Moment Caught on Video

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However, some people rushed to her defense, pointing out that she might be checking on her children via Apple watch messages.

One person speculated, "Let’s not forget she is a mother & that is likely a smart watch of some sort. She probably got a notification. That is a normal husband’s reaction in such a setting. Most people may have done a similar thing. Looks bad but maybe innocent. That’s my take b/c why think negative?"

Another added, "She’s wearing a smart watch. More than likely she is reading a text message and probably one that pertains to her children who did not accompany their parents to a funeral. So if being a concerned mother goes viral… why should she care?"

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Lara Trump Compared to Controversial Joe Biden Moment

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Lara's distraction was compared to a similar moment from Joe Biden.

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Lara's glimpse of her watch was compared to a controversial moment from former President Joe Biden.

On August 29, 2021, during a transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Biden was caught checking his watch. Joe, along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden, were attending to honor 13 United States service members who were killed in a Kabul airport bombing.

After Joe was photographed taking a peek at his watch, he received intense backlash and was branded disrespectful by rightwing critics.

However, users online argued the moment at Graham's funeral was different since she was wearing a smartwatch with notifications. Plus, netizens didn't feel as partial toward the late senator as they did for servicemen.

One person wrote, "It’s not like she is the President doing that with her watch during a fallen soldier ceremony. It’s a sack of c--p Lindsey Graham funeral. She gets a pass!!!"

Another added, "The big difference is that Biden was looking at the time. Lara most likely was looking at her smartwatch (message, txt, etc.). Biden could not handle a smart watch task."

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Lindsey Graham Died on July 11

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A photo of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Senator Lindsey Graham was honored with two funerals.

Graham's funeral services were held across two days – July 28 in D.C. and July 29 in his home state of South Carolina. He was honored for this 30 years of public service.

His death at age 71 was announced on July 12, 2026.

In an official statement from his office, a representative confirmed, "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

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