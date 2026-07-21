Lara Trump's Brutal Fitness Routine: Prez's Ripped Daughter-in-Law Reveals 5 AM Gym Time and 'High Protein' Diet

"Most days I wake up in the 5:00 hour, but there are times if I have an early flight, if I need to wake up at 3:45 or 4:00 in the morning, I'm going to do it just to get that in, get it done," Lara shared about her busy life and how she makes time for working out.

While that may seem shockingly early, the former Republican National Committee chair said it's something people with kids can relate to.

"I think all parents out there appreciate this. If I tried to wait until the end of the day to do any of this, forget it. I've got my kids, I've got my dogs, I've got my husband, I've got work stuff going on. It's not going to happen," Lara explained.

"So my goal is to get it in first thing in the morning, and then I don't have to think about it the rest of the day."

As far as food goes, Lara always makes sure she gets plenty of protein in her diet, as not only is it great for one's muscles, "it also fills you up."

"I want to urge everybody out there to get the protein in, lift some weights, 'cause that's really what's going to actually change your body."