Lara Trump's Brutal Fitness Routine: Prez's Ripped Daughter-in-Law Reveals 5 AM Gym Time and 'High Protein' Diet
July 21 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Lara Trump may have fessed up to altering a family photo with AI, but her hard-earned muscles don't need any editing, as the first-daughter-in-law revealed her brutal workout routine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eric Trump's ripped 43-year-old wife appeared on Riley Gaines' podcast, and the host revealed that when she told some friends Lara was coming on their show, the first thing they wanted to know was "what is your fitness routine?"
Lara Trump's Workouts Include 'a Little Bit of Everything'
"I do a little bit of everything," Lara revealed, while sharing how happy she is that people are getting more involved with their individual health and fitness.
The Fox News host confessed, "I have always worked out. I've always kind of prioritized that for myself. And even if it's, you know, 45 minutes, 30 minutes sometimes is all I get — sometimes very early in the morning – I try to take it because not only is it something that is physically good for me, but it's also mentally good for me."
Lara Trump's Fitness Routine Includes Weightlifting, CrossFit and Pilates
Lara does a wide variety of workouts that keep her not only looking so ripped, but ready to go on a moment's notice when a physical challenge presents itself.
"I train for triathlons. I try to stay kind of ready in case something comes along," she told Gaines. "So I do a lot of biking. I do less running than I used to, but I still love to go for a run if I can."
"I try to get weightlifting in. I love CrossFit. I'm also into Pilates whenever my schedule allows, but I just try to do a little bit of everything," Lara noted.
'You've Got to Switch It Up'
"Once your body gets used to something, it stops responding. So people might go to the gym and get on the elliptical, and for the first two months they're like, 'Oh my gosh, yeah, I'm seeing changes.' They might lose some weight or gain some muscle here or there, but ultimately your body's going to get used to that," Lara explained.
She advised viewers, "So you've got to switch it up. I try to keep my body guessing as best I can."
Besides being busy professionally and an active part of the Trump family politically, Lara and Eric are also the parents of two young children, son Eric Luke, 8, and daughter Carolina, 6.
That means the My View With Lara Trump star has to get a very early start many days to fit in her fitness.
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Lara Trump Starts Her Day With A Workout
"Most days I wake up in the 5:00 hour, but there are times if I have an early flight, if I need to wake up at 3:45 or 4:00 in the morning, I'm going to do it just to get that in, get it done," Lara shared about her busy life and how she makes time for working out.
While that may seem shockingly early, the former Republican National Committee chair said it's something people with kids can relate to.
"I think all parents out there appreciate this. If I tried to wait until the end of the day to do any of this, forget it. I've got my kids, I've got my dogs, I've got my husband, I've got work stuff going on. It's not going to happen," Lara explained.
"So my goal is to get it in first thing in the morning, and then I don't have to think about it the rest of the day."
As far as food goes, Lara always makes sure she gets plenty of protein in her diet, as not only is it great for one's muscles, "it also fills you up."
"I want to urge everybody out there to get the protein in, lift some weights, 'cause that's really what's going to actually change your body."