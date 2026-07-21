EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Was Under 'Unbearable' Stress and Felt 'Physically Ill' When Wife Sharon Was Under Fire for Racism Allegations on 'The Talk'
July 21 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne was in a "great deal of distress" as his wife, Sharon, dealt with racism and misconduct allegations for her allegedly alarming behavior on The Talk, according to an insider.
As the Black Sabbath rocker fought Parkinson's disease and other health issues, at the time, those close to him worried that his body couldn't take much more, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Inside Sharon Osbourne's Scandal on 'The Talk'
Sharon, 73, left the chat-fest in 2021 after several incidents sparked controversy among coworkers and fans.
The network launched an internal investigation following an on-air back-and-forth where Sharon defended pal Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Meghan Markle.
Sharon was also accused of using racial slurs and derogatory terms toward the LGBTQ+ community.
While she denied all allegations, CBS claimed her "behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode" of the show "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."
"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the statement continued. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast. As it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."
Ozzy Osbourne's Worries
As Sharon faced backlash for her alleged behavior, Ozzy couldn't "focus on anything else," leaving many in his inner circle "concerned" for his already "fragile" health, according to an insider.
"The stress has been unbearable for him, and he’s actually complained of feeling physically ill," the insider told Radar in resurfaced comments. "The most he can do is shuffle around, but he frets so much he forgets where he’s going."
The situation became so intense that his family was reportedly "terrified" that his body couldn't "take the strain."
After she departed from The Talk and CBS as a whole, Sharon held a grudge against the network.
"These people that run these networks, especially one that was failing, they are desperate to keep their jobs," she said during a sit-down with Megyn Kelly. "They are desperate, in these times we live in, to be perceived as more than woke. You know, they want to be seen as Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ, but they're all hypocrites.”
“They're liars, and they're hypocrites, and they'll do whatever they have to do to keep their job," she insisted.
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Ozzy Osbourne's Health Woes and Death
Despite concerns, Ozzy made it through the scandal as he continued to battle Parkinson's and other health woes.
Toward the end of his life, he also developed mobility issues due to the progression of his illness – but he still kept his spirits up.
"I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said on his SiriusXM show. "I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road, and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
On July 22, 2025, Ozzy died at 76 after suffering a heart attack.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."