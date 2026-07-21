EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Was Under 'Unbearable' Stress and Felt 'Physically Ill' When Wife Sharon Was Under Fire for Racism Allegations on 'The Talk'

Sharon, 73, left the chat-fest in 2021 after several incidents sparked controversy among coworkers and fans.

The network launched an internal investigation following an on-air back-and-forth where Sharon defended pal Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

Sharon was also accused of using racial slurs and derogatory terms toward the LGBTQ+ community.

While she denied all allegations, CBS claimed her "behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode" of the show "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the statement continued. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast. As it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."