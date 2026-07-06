Trump's Daughter-in-Law Lara, 43, Faces Backlash After Posing in Barely-There String Bikini During Holiday Weekend — 'That's a Lot of Plastic'
July 6 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Lara Trump is taking heat after slipping into a barely-there string bikini to celebrate America's 250th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eric Trump's wife, 43, donned an itty-bitty red-and-white two-piece to match her curious "Trump 2028" baseball cap as critics flooded her Instagram page, calling her bikini too tiny.
Lara Trump Dons a Patriotic Bikini
The president's daughter-in-law posed next to two pals at a pool party, with a sea of kids in the water behind them and plenty of adults enjoying the day under umbrella-covered lounge chairs.
The mother of two showed off her shredded abs thanks to her rigorous workout routine, which includes CrossFit training, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and triathlon preparation.
While plenty of fans raved over her incredibly toned physique in the comments on her July 5 Instagram post, others didn't hold back, flooding the page with criticism over the skimpy swimsuit.
'That's A Lot of Plastic'
"Love you, Lara, but maybe keep it covered a bit more," one user urged.
"That's a lot of plastic," a second person wrote, although Lara has never addressed breast implant rumors.
A third conservative follower asked."Are we teaching our children to be ladies and to wear godly dress?"
However, a fourth praised Lara's devotion to fitness, writing, "Absolutely admirable! This is so hard to do, Lara! You’re stunning!"
Lara Trump Credits Her Husband and Nannies For Allowing Her to Remain Fit
Lara has revealed that she starts her day with a workout before her busy schedule of being a mom to her son Luke, 8, and daughter Carolina, 6, in addition to her political advocacy work on behalf of the Republican Party.
"As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful while I’m doing it. I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be," she explained about what keeps her motivated.
Lara acknowledged that she's "incredibly lucky" to have plenty of "help" that allows her to stay in shape.
"My husband is always the first one to jump in on the weekend to take Luke and Carolina so that I can go for a run. But during the week, when we both work and often travel for work, I have a wonderful nanny who loves my children like her own – all I can say is, thank God for FaceTime! It helps me stay connected even when I’m in a different place," she noted.
Lara Trump Proudly Shows Off Her Ripped Body
Lara's fit physique was the hot topic in sister-in-law Tiffany Trump's Instagram post a week earlier, which showed the president's family enjoying a weekend at Camp David in Maryland.
Among the various photos were several snapshots of a shooting event, but Lara's white tank top showing off her shredded arms was the hot topic in the comments, even more than The Don posing with four of his five children.
"Ok, Lara has muscles where I didn't even know we had those on our body," one user wrote, as a second begged to know, "Wow, Lara, those muscles and toned arms, share your arm exercises please."