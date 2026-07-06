Trump's Daughter-in-Law Lara, 43, Faces Backlash After Posing in Barely-There String Bikini During Holiday Weekend — 'That's a Lot of Plastic'

Lara has revealed that she starts her day with a workout before her busy schedule of being a mom to her son Luke, 8, and daughter Carolina, 6, in addition to her political advocacy work on behalf of the Republican Party.

"As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful while I’m doing it. I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be," she explained about what keeps her motivated.

Lara acknowledged that she's "incredibly lucky" to have plenty of "help" that allows her to stay in shape.

"My husband is always the first one to jump in on the weekend to take Luke and Carolina so that I can go for a run. But during the week, when we both work and often travel for work, I have a wonderful nanny who loves my children like her own – all I can say is, thank God for FaceTime! It helps me stay connected even when I’m in a different place," she noted.