Hollywood's Newest Cash Machine? Celebrities Are Turning Themselves into AI Clones

Forget autographs and selfies. Hollywood's hottest new accessory is an AI clone. A growing number of celebrities are creating digital versions of themselves that never sleep, chat with fans 24/7 and keep the money rolling in, all while protecting their image from the exploding threat of deepfakes. Leading the charge is OhChat, an AI platform that allows celebrities, models and creators to build ethical digital twins of themselves that fans can interact with around the clock. Carmen Electra, Jenna Jameson, Farrah Abraham and British TV stars Katie Price and Kerry Katona are among the famous names who have created their own digital twins through OhChat. The latest to join the AI revolution is Playboy Playmate Kristina Shannon, who says she'd rather create her own digital twin than risk someone else doing it first.

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"AI is taking over the world, to be honest," Kristina said. "My close friend Paris Hilton has spoken publicly about AI using her likeness without her control. That got me thinking: everyone's likeness is going to get used one way or another, so I wanted to get ahead of it and do this on my own terms with instead of it happening to me without any say in it." Kristina isn't alone. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly sophisticated, celebrities are facing a new reality: if they don't control their own digital identity, someone else might. Deepfakes have already caused major headaches across the entertainment industry, prompting stars to look for safer ways to embrace AI before it embraces them.

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Unlike rogue AI clones circulating online, the digital twins created through OhChat are built with the celebrity's full consent. Stars retain ownership of their AI likeness, while fans know from the outset that they're chatting with a virtual version rather than the real person. For celebrities juggling TV appearances, photoshoots, red carpets, brand deals and family life, AI is becoming the ultimate assistant. Instead of spending hours creating fresh content or replying to thousands of fan messages, their digital twins can chat with fans around the clock, generate exclusive content in minutes and even communicate in multiple languages. It means stars can maintain a constant connection with their audience without squeezing another photoshoot into their schedule or sitting through lengthy hair and makeup sessions. The trend has already attracted more than 250,000 users, with demand continuing to grow as fans look for more personal interactions with the celebrities and creators they follow. Behind the technology is London startup Oh, the company behind OhChat, which has raised $12 million from investors across multiple funding rounds. The company has also launched an API, allowing other platforms to integrate its AI digital twin technology while maintaining the same focus on consent and creator ownership.

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Source: Supplied OhChat’s AI clones of Jenna Jameson (left) and Farrah Abraham (right)

For Jenna Jameson, staying in control of her own image was the deciding factor. "I was only willing to create a digital twin with a platform that allows creators to be in control of everything instead of allowing random cloning or deepfake-style replication. With OhChat, only Jenna can create Jenna. My digital twin is based on the real me, including my personality, voice, humor, and likes, so it still feels authentically me." Farrah Abraham has taken things even further. The reality star made history after teaming up with FHM magazine to put her digital twin on what was billed as the world's first celebrity AI magazine cover, proving virtual celebrities are already breaking into mainstream media. She said: "The ethical concerns around AI are absolutely valid. With new laws being introduced to tackle deepfakes, from federal legislation championed by Melania Trump to the growing movement led by Paris Hilton, I believe there's a real responsibility to create AI the right way. That's exactly why my Farrah digital twin was built with my full consent and in compliance with the law. I think it's important there's a safe, legal, and authentic space where my fans can connect ethically, rather than turning to unauthorized or unsafe platforms. OhChat is that space. It prioritizes consent, privacy, safety, and responsible innovation, and I encourage people to explore AI relationships, content, and creativity in ways that are ethical, respectful, and fully legal."

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