Why More Shoppers Are Upgrading to Medical- Grade Skincare DermStreet
July 29 2026, Updated 1:06 p.m. ET
Many consumers want skincare routines that target their specific skin problems. They often start with drugstore skincare, searching for solutions. Eventually, they might start looking online for advanced products with stronger formulations and reading up on ingredients online. Consumers might search out products with retinol, vitamin C, and salicylic acid.
Search terms like “best dermatologist recommended skincare brands” and “best medical grade skincare brands 2026” often lead them to clinical, medical-grade skincare brands. These brands cost more than drugstore brands, but DermStreet offers premium professional brands at lower prices. Its selection includes brands such as Revision Skincare, PCA SKIN, Jan Marini, Colorescience, iS Clinical, and OLAPLEX, giving shoppers access to products commonly found in professional skincare settings.
“Typically, they purchase these brands from doctors, the brands’ sites, [marketplaces], or elsewhere at full price, but now there is no need to pay full price. Get the same products for less,” says a spokesperson for DermStreet.
The Cost Barrier with Medical-Grade Skincare
For consumers looking for ways to treat acne, sun damage, aging, and other skin-related issues, medical-grade formulations offer possible solutions.
Medical-grade skincare is usually sold through dermatologists, med spas, and aesthetic clinics. It should be noted that medical-grade is not an official regulatory category, but is associated with research-backed formulas and targeted treatment. Professional skincare products are more expensive than their mass-market counterparts, so some individuals may be hesitant to experiment with a new product because of the cost.
Many professional skincare brands stress that they do extensive ingredient research, specialize in concentrated formulas, partner with dermatologists, and have high-end packaging technology. These higher-grade skincare products have ingredients that help fight the effects of environmental stressors.
Antioxidants are a common ingredient, helping defend the skin against free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage skin cells. Free radical damage is associated with dullness, fine lines, loss of firmness, premature aging, and an uneven skin tone.
For those educated skincare consumers, DermStreet offers a lower-cost access point that enables them to try different brands and products to find what works for their skin. DermStreet offers customer support and has licensed aestheticians available to answer skincare questions.
Building a Professional Skincare Routine
Building a personal skincare routine is dependent on what skin issues people want to address, but the first step should always be protection from the sun. Other products can be added afterward.
Sunscreen to Protect Skin
Skincare professionals stress that sunscreen is the foundation of a skincare routine. Many consumers often search for the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreen online. Mineral sunscreens reflect UV rays while chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays, so they don’t damage the skin. Sunscreen is usually the first product consumers want to upgrade when creating a more advanced skincare routine.
Antioxidant Serum for Dullness and Prevention
An antioxidant serum adds brightness to the skin and fights free radicals. Vitamin C is a common antioxidant that is used in serums. Many consumers adopt products with antioxidants after learning how pollution and sun exposure can cause visible skin aging.
Moisturizers and Barrier Support for Dryness and Aging
Moisturizers, peptide cream, and hydrating serums help with dryness, fine lines, loss of skin firmness, irritated skin, and a weakened skin barrier, which is the outer protective layer of skin that retains moisture.
Exfoliating and Acne-Focused Products for Breakouts and Texture
Exfoliating toner, acne treatment serum, retinal cream, and salicylic acid cleansers help with acne, clogged pores, oiliness, rough skin texture, and an uneven skin appearance.
Building the Right Routine for You
DermStreet makes these medical-grade products accessible, so consumers can explore professional skincare at an affordable cost and build a skincare routine that works for their skin type and issues.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.