Many consumers want skincare routines that target their specific skin problems. They often start with drugstore skincare, searching for solutions. Eventually, they might start looking online for advanced products with stronger formulations and reading up on ingredients online. Consumers might search out products with retinol, vitamin C, and salicylic acid.

Search terms like “best dermatologist recommended skincare brands” and “best medical grade skincare brands 2026” often lead them to clinical, medical-grade skincare brands. These brands cost more than drugstore brands, but DermStreet offers premium professional brands at lower prices. Its selection includes brands such as Revision Skincare, PCA SKIN, Jan Marini, Colorescience, iS Clinical, and OLAPLEX, giving shoppers access to products commonly found in professional skincare settings.

“Typically, they purchase these brands from doctors, the brands’ sites, [marketplaces], or elsewhere at full price, but now there is no need to pay full price. Get the same products for less,” says a spokesperson for DermStreet.