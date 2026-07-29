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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Devastated' as Suri Makes Name Change Official

Photo of Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is gutted over his daughter Suri's name change, sources have claimed.

July 28 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise is said to have been left "devastated" after his daughter, Suri, reportedly made her name change official by legally dropping his surname, marking the latest chapter in the long-distance relationship between the Hollywood star and his only child with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Suri, who was born in 2006 during Cruise and Holmes' high-profile marriage, is now reportedly using the legal name Suri Noelle after replacing her father's surname with her mother's middle name.

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Tom Cruise Is 'Deeply Saddened'

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Photo of Suri Cruise
Source: MEGA

Suri formally adopted the legal name Suri Noelle.

The Carnegie Mellon University student is said to have registered to vote in Pennsylvania under the name Suri Noelle after leaving New York, where she was raised by Holmes following her parents' 2012 divorce. Because Pennsylvania requires voters to register under their legal names, the move is understood to confirm the name change has been formally completed.

Suri had previously used 'Noelle' in her high school graduation program in New York in June 2024.

A source close to the family claimed: "Tom is deeply saddened by this development. While he understands Suri is an adult making her own decisions, seeing his surname disappear from her legal identity has been incredibly painful for him. He never imagined things would reach this point."

The insider added: "Those close to Tom believe this is an emotional blow rather than a legal one. He still cares enormously about Suri and hopes that, one day, there will be an opportunity to rebuild their relationship. Right now, though, friends say he feels heartbroken and devastated by what this represents."

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New Chapter Begins

Photo of Suri Cruise
Source: MEGA

The Carnegie Mellon student previously used 'Suri Noelle' in her 2024 high school graduation program.

It's previously been reported that Suri chose the name Noelle as both a tribute to her mother and a way of beginning the next stage of her life away from the spotlight.

It's also been reported the change would help her establish an identity separate from her famous parents while reducing unwanted public attention during college.

Holmes has rarely spoken publicly about her daughter's personal life but has shared her pride as Suri embarked on university.

She told Town & Country: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her, and I'm happy.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

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Life After Divorce

Photo of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Source: MEGA

Mom Katie Holmes expressed public pride in her daughter beginning her university career.

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Cruise and Holmes married in 2006, the same year Suri was born, before Holmes filed for divorce six years later.

After their separation was finalized, Holmes was believed to have had primary custody of Suri throughout her childhood.

Since enrolling at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, Suri has kept a relatively low profile while pursuing her studies away from New York.

Her reported decision to formally adopt the surname Noelle follows her earlier public use of the name during her graduation ceremony, suggesting the change had been planned before she left for college.

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Photo of Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise was reportedly left 'devastated 'after Suri legally dropped his surname.

Neither Cruise nor Holmes has commented publicly on reports Suri has legally changed her name, while Suri herself has remained silent on the matter despite growing public interest following the voter registration records cited in the report.

Cruise is one of Hollywood's most successful actors, starring in blockbuster franchises including Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

A three-time Golden Globe winner and four-time Oscar nominee, he has remained one of the world's biggest box office draws for more than four decades, earning acclaim for his action roles and dedication to performing his own stunts.

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