EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Devastated' as Suri Makes Name Change Official

The Carnegie Mellon University student is said to have registered to vote in Pennsylvania under the name Suri Noelle after leaving New York, where she was raised by Holmes following her parents' 2012 divorce. Because Pennsylvania requires voters to register under their legal names, the move is understood to confirm the name change has been formally completed.

Suri had previously used 'Noelle' in her high school graduation program in New York in June 2024.

A source close to the family claimed: "Tom is deeply saddened by this development. While he understands Suri is an adult making her own decisions, seeing his surname disappear from her legal identity has been incredibly painful for him. He never imagined things would reach this point."

The insider added: "Those close to Tom believe this is an emotional blow rather than a legal one. He still cares enormously about Suri and hopes that, one day, there will be an opportunity to rebuild their relationship. Right now, though, friends say he feels heartbroken and devastated by what this represents."