Elon Musk's Estranged Trans Daughter Vivian, 22, Storms Off Mid-Interview After Reporter Praises Tesla Mogul as 'The Best'

On Tuesday, June 4, the 22-year-old appeared stunned while speaking to a journalist at a Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza, Spain, especially after she was asked about the Tesla mogul.

Elon Musk 's estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson , wasn't interested in discussing her father on the red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal, choosing to walk away the moment the billionaire's name was brought up.

Wilson decided to end an interview after her estranged father was brought up.

"Your father the best, no?" the Spanish reporter asked Wilson, to which the transgender model responded, "My what? Sorry?"

The reporter once again said, "The best, your father."

"Okay," Wilson said before walking away from the reporter. The reaction to the awkward moment was mixed, with many claiming Wilson wants nothing to do with Musk.

One person said, "She is intelligent and beautiful... It's a shame that her father doesn't accept her choices."

Another added, "Would you want to be hounded about your famous father when you’re trying to make a career? Probably not."