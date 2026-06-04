Elon Musk's Estranged Trans Daughter Vivian, 22, Storms Off Mid-Interview After Reporter Praises Tesla Mogul as 'The Best'
June 4 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, wasn't interested in discussing her father on the red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal, choosing to walk away the moment the billionaire's name was brought up.
On Tuesday, June 4, the 22-year-old appeared stunned while speaking to a journalist at a Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza, Spain, especially after she was asked about the Tesla mogul.
Vivian Wilson Walks Away From Interview After Elon Musk Is Mentioned
"Your father the best, no?" the Spanish reporter asked Wilson, to which the transgender model responded, "My what? Sorry?"
The reporter once again said, "The best, your father."
"Okay," Wilson said before walking away from the reporter. The reaction to the awkward moment was mixed, with many claiming Wilson wants nothing to do with Musk.
One person said, "She is intelligent and beautiful... It's a shame that her father doesn't accept her choices."
Another added, "Would you want to be hounded about your famous father when you’re trying to make a career? Probably not."
Elon Musk Claims Daughter Was 'Infected With the Woke Virus'
"Good for her.... standing on her own in confidence, knowing exactly who she is. That's beautiful and incredibly strong." However, one critic raged, "You wouldn't have an interview to storm off from if it weren't for your dad. Ungrateful brat."
A commentator went off, "Have your father be the only reason you are known. Use that to make money. Also, get mad if someone brings him up."
Musk and Wilson have not spoken to one another since 2020. In 2023, during an interview with biographer Walter Isaacson, the 54-year-old slammed the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California, claiming they had infected Wilson with the "woke mind virus."
"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," Musk said at the time.
Just one year later, in an interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk once again claimed he was "tricked" into allowing his child to undergo experimental gender-altering procedures.
He claimed, "It happened to one of my older boys. I was essentially tricked into signing documents for … Xavier. This was before I had really any understanding what was going on, we had COVID going on... There was a lot of confusion."
Musk then declared, "My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind-virus."
However, Wilson, whose mother is Musk's first wife, author Justine Wilson, has not stayed quiet, ripping her estranged dad apart several times.
Vivian Wilson Hits Back: 'He's a Man-Child'
"He's a pathetic man-child," Vivian previously said in an interview with Teen Vogue. "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."
She continued, "I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations." Musk is the world's richest man.
Vivian said, "I'll see things about him in the news and think, 'That’s f------ cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."
Musk's baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, has also called out the SpaceX founder over his anti-trans post, recently lashing out, "Elon is aware that he has this impact, particularly on those he posts negatively about. The guy has a 24/7 army of security."
She said, "Why in the fu-k when you know this would you repeatedly harass and target your OWN CHILD on the platform you own? I am just sick of this sh-t. I am sick of pretending like any of this is ok. I am sick that I enabled individuals who think it's acceptable for a grown a-- man to endanger the life of his child because he is so angry at this adult child having a life of her own."