Wilson became the face of Savage x Fenty in a new marketing campaign for the lingerie company. Owned by Rihanna, 38, the brand is known for showcasing a diverse range of models across a variety of races and genders with Wilson being the latest.

While her fans erupted in excitement, Musk's right-wing followers weren't as easily impressed.

"We should never forget that if not for Wilson, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be President and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet," one person claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to Wilson's latest photo shoot.

Succinctly, Elon replied, "True."