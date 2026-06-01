Elon Musk Mocks Estranged Trans Daughter Vivian After Rihanna Enlists 22-Year-Old for Latest Campaign
June 1 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Vivian Wilson was ridiculed by her biological father, Elon Musk, who blamed his transgender daughter for his own dissent into politics.
The Tesla innovator refused to accept Wilson, 22, when she came out in April 2020, causing a deeper schism in their relationship. Musk, 54, consistently blamed left-wing politics for his torn family. So, when Wilson was uplifted by Rihanna, the publicity appeared to anger Musk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Elon Musk Blames Daughter for His Shift to the Right
Wilson became the face of Savage x Fenty in a new marketing campaign for the lingerie company. Owned by Rihanna, 38, the brand is known for showcasing a diverse range of models across a variety of races and genders with Wilson being the latest.
While her fans erupted in excitement, Musk's right-wing followers weren't as easily impressed.
"We should never forget that if not for Wilson, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be President and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet," one person claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to Wilson's latest photo shoot.
Succinctly, Elon replied, "True."
Musk Changes Opinion on Trump
Before 2022, Musk was a relative opponent of President Donald Trump. While he didn't openly disagree with all of the president's talking points, he advocated for a younger, fresh voice in office.
However, around the time Wilson legally changed her name in 2022, Musk began to cozy up to Trump, 79. In fact, he even reinstated the president's Twitter account, since Musk bought the website in October 2022.
While Trump ran against Biden (and subsequently Kamala Harris) in 2024, Musk appeared to shift his position, opting for the more right-wing and anti-transgender movement. As allegations piled up against Trump, Musk defended the president.
Following an assassination attempt on the president in Butler County, Pennsylvania, in 2024, Musk finally "fully" endorsed Trump.
During the 2024 election, Musk reportedly spent over $250 million on Trump's campaign, contributing to his win over former Harris.
Musk was eventually appointed to the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which sought to cut spending deemed unnecessary in the federal government.
Despite tension that rose as Trump diminished Musk's power, the pair appeared to iron out their differences. However, while in the midst of a fallout, Musk accused Trump of being named in the Epstein Files, which were largely sealed at that point in time.
Wilson Remains Distanced From Father
Throughout Musk's rollercoaster professional relationship with Trump, Musk remained estranged from Wilson, who was a vocal opponent of both her father and the president.
After all, Trump's MAGA position largely disparaged the transgender community. He's advocated to restrict transition-related healthcare, ban transgender individuals from the military, and remove non-discrimination protections. Further, Trump vowed to ban transwomen from women's sports.
In July 2024, Musk claimed he "lost" his son, referring to Wilson. Musk claimed his child was "killed by the woke mind virus," largely attributed to left-wing politics.
He admitted to a desire to "destroy" the ideology, admitting it was a driving force in his transition to the right.
Fenty Embraces Wilson's Identity
Fenty, while working with Wilson, took a different approach, choosing to uplift the model and her identity. They wrote in the caption, "[Vivian] is exactly who she said she is."
In the photos, Wilson wore a black two-piece set, which featured white lettering that declared a pride in being queer. The cami-style top was adorned with strings of silver accent fringe that reached the floor. Wilson wore her hair down, flowing around her as she popped on a pair of black heels to accessorize.