Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in 'Survival' Mode as Biographer Claims Sussexes Have 'No Relevance' Left Beyond Attacking the Royal Family

After the couple's tour Down Under, which saw both Harry and Markle fail to sell out paid speaking engagements in Melbourne and Sydney, their finances are rumored to be strained, according to the author.

"They are desperate to make sure they don't go under and find ways in which they can somehow prove still relevant, and that isn't easy because frankly they're not relevant, other than the potential damage they can do to the royal family in Britain," Bower claimed.

The Australian trip appeared to be another dig at Harry's family, after the couple's successful tour of the country as newlyweds in 2018.

Only this time around, their attempts to cosplay as working royals fell flat as Harry and Markle visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne to greet kids battling cancer, followed by stops at a homeless shelter and a veterans' art museum.

The icing on the cake came when they visited the Sydney Opera House to zero crowds, despite a massive setup of metal barriers meant to keep fans at bay.