Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in 'Survival' Mode as Biographer Claims Sussexes Have 'No Relevance' Left Beyond Attacking the Royal Family
June 1 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's grand ambitions of conquering Hollywood have seemingly gone up in flames, and the cash-strapped couple is now in full-blown "survival mode" amid mounting financial pressures, according to biographer Tom Bower.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the author made the claim about the ex-royals amid a number of less-than-successful business ventures.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Whole Operation is 'Survival'
"Now, I think that their whole operation, which is now poorly financed because they're not earning real money anymore, is survival," Bower dished to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield on her Unfiltered podcast.
The Betrayal author was referring to how the couple's final cash cow, their megabucks deal with Netflix, came to a crashing end after the streamer downgraded their exclusive deal to a first-look arrangement.
The final blow came when the platform canceled Markle's lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, in January, then cut ties with her As Ever brand in March. Netflix returned all remaining inventory, who has been trying to unload the massive supply of unsold jams, honey, tea and more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'No Longer Relevant'
After the couple's tour Down Under, which saw both Harry and Markle fail to sell out paid speaking engagements in Melbourne and Sydney, their finances are rumored to be strained, according to the author.
"They are desperate to make sure they don't go under and find ways in which they can somehow prove still relevant, and that isn't easy because frankly they're not relevant, other than the potential damage they can do to the royal family in Britain," Bower claimed.
The Australian trip appeared to be another dig at Harry's family, after the couple's successful tour of the country as newlyweds in 2018.
Only this time around, their attempts to cosplay as working royals fell flat as Harry and Markle visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne to greet kids battling cancer, followed by stops at a homeless shelter and a veterans' art museum.
The icing on the cake came when they visited the Sydney Opera House to zero crowds, despite a massive setup of metal barriers meant to keep fans at bay.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have 'a Way to Go' Before They 'Self-Destruct'
"Also, it's fascinating to watch how they are slowly falling. I mean, there's no doubt the descent is much more interesting now than the ascent, and that may be prolonged," Bower observed about how everything the Sussexes have attempted lately to drum up publicity and money has been met with little interest from the public.
The Revenge author added, "Megan and Harry still have a long way to go before they completely self-destruct."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bleak Financial Future
Markle's most recent business move was to introduce a set of As Ever matches as the newest item to her lifestyle brand, to the ridicule of many.
Meanwhile, Harry's 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham are facing a growing storm of troubles, with several major corporate sponsors reportedly pulling their support, the vice chair of the Games' board resigning in May, and fresh scrutiny surrounding the 2025 Whistler Games after it emerged that a staggering $63 million was spent on the event despite attracting just 543 competitors.