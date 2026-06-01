EXCLUSIVE: Two of the World's Biggest Crooners at Center of Retirement and Death Fears as They Both Axe Huge Gigs on Same Weekend
June 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Frankie Valli and Sir Rod Stewart have sparked huge concern among fans after both music veterans abruptly axed major performances on the same weekend, fueling fears about the health of two of the world's most long-standing performers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Valli, 92, has scrapped the remaining dates on his farewell tour, The Last Encores, to focus on his health, while Stewart, 81, pulled out of two Las Vegas residency shows at the last minute after doctors ordered him to rest his voice while recovering from a sinus infection.
Health Woes Threaten Pop Icons Touring Careers
The cancellations came within days of each other and are prompting widespread speculation online about whether either singer could be nearing the end of their performing careers after decades at the top of the music industry.
Valli said, "I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health."
He added: "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon."
A music industry source told us: "Seeing two icons of this stature cancel major commitments simultaneously inevitably raises questions among fans. Both men have spent years defying expectations about age and performance, so any interruption becomes a major talking point."
Another insider said, "Audiences have grown accustomed to seeing these artists on stage year after year. When tours are halted, or concerts are canceled, concern naturally follows that they are on their last legs, particularly given their ages."
Frankie Valli Axes Remainder of 2026 Shows
Valli's decision brings an early end to the tour he launched in October 2023. All eight remaining dates scheduled for 2026, including performances in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Detroit, have now been canceled.
The singer remains the last original member of The Four Seasons still performing under the group's name.
Across a career stretching more than six decades, Valli helped turn the band into one of the most successful acts in pop history, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and earning induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
His hits – including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll, and December 1963 (Oh, What a Night) – continue to attract new audiences, while Jersey Boys introduced his story to a younger generation before being adapted into a film directed by Clint Eastwood.
Alongside his group's success, Valli also scored solo hits with Can't Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, and Grease, the title song from the 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who died in 2022 aged 73.
Rod Stewart Insists Retirement Isn't Near
Meanwhile, Stewart was forced to cancel performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 29 and 30 after receiving medical advice to rest.
Stewart said, "My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer."
The singer has repeatedly rejected suggestions that he is preparing to retire despite scaling back extensive international touring.
He said, "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love."
Stewart added: "I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."
Discussing his training routine last year, Stewart said: "I keep myself very fit. I played soccer all my life – don't so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I've always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years."