EXCLUSIVE: Two of the World's Biggest Crooners at Center of Retirement and Death Fears as They Both Axe Huge Gigs on Same Weekend

RadarOnline.com can reveal Valli, 92, has scrapped the remaining dates on his farewell tour, The Last Encores, to focus on his health, while Stewart, 81, pulled out of two Las Vegas residency shows at the last minute after doctors ordered him to rest his voice while recovering from a sinus infection.

Frankie Valli and Sir Rod Stewart have sparked huge concern among fans after both music veterans abruptly axed major performances on the same weekend, fueling fears about the health of two of the world's most long-standing performers.

The cancellations came within days of each other and are prompting widespread speculation online about whether either singer could be nearing the end of their performing careers after decades at the top of the music industry.

Valli said, "I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health."

He added: "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon."

A music industry source told us: "Seeing two icons of this stature cancel major commitments simultaneously inevitably raises questions among fans. Both men have spent years defying expectations about age and performance, so any interruption becomes a major talking point."

Another insider said, "Audiences have grown accustomed to seeing these artists on stage year after year. When tours are halted, or concerts are canceled, concern naturally follows that they are on their last legs, particularly given their ages."