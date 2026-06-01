Rock Legend Rod Stewart, 81, Sparks Major Health Scare After Last Minute Axing of Two Las Vegas Shows — 'He Needs to Retire'

Unfortunately, the singer was struck by an illness, resulting in a last minute pullout.

Stewart said: "I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer," he told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

He is set to perform in Las Vegas until June 6 and then return at the end of August for another stint of shows. His next stop, meanwhile, is Phoenix.