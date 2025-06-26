Rod Stewart Hit By 'Marriage Break-Up Rumors' After Wife Penny Lancaster Makes Very Unusual Move By Dodging His Lifetime Achievement Award Bash
Rod Stewart had a touching moment at the 2025 American Music Awards, when five of his eight children surprised him onstage to help present him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
But the real surprise came from the noticeable absence of Stewart's wife, RadarOnline.com can report, leading to new rumors of trouble with their marriage.
Ahead of what he is calling his farewell tour, the 80-year-old was recognized with the award at last month's American Music Awards. And there to present it to him were his adult kids Kimberly, Ruby, Renee, Sean and Liam.
Ruby even revealed the kids' affectionate nickname for their dad: "Tonight we are here as the biggest and most loving fans of our father, Sir Rod Stewart, or as we all know him, Papa Stew," she shared.
An emotional Stewart embraced his children on stage and shared his shock at their surprise during his acceptance speech.
It was a moving moment, however, his missing wife, Penny Lancaster, moved people to speculate.
"She’s always there for the big moments, so when she ghosted the guest list, people noticed," one insider said. "Penny’s absence said more than any headline.
"Something’s definitely off-key!"
Party Hard
Stewart and Lancaster have been married for 14 years, and even acknowledged their love in the past by renewing their vows. However, the Maggie May singer's wife could be turned off by the her hubby's rock and roll lifestyle.
The octogenarian is still partying as hard as ever – and his family and friends are now gripped with fear it will land him in an early grave within weeks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal despite repeated warnings to slow and down – and his loved ones planning an intervention over his reckless antics – he is still downing booze as a "warm-up" for his gigs.
He's then following it with a few bottles of wine amid wild after-show parties where he loves the company of his backing dancers putting on raunchy displays in the dressing room.
Drink Up
Stewart confessed in a recent interview his age hasn't slowed his appetite: "One thing I do love is a drink."
Stewart said his tour rider contained a mini bar: "All I need is a few bottles of wine and some crisps, and that's it.
"The band has their booze that they request and I have mine."
He explained the flowing liquor isn't the only perk he enjoys on the road.
"I think why I love touring now is that we have the best after-gig party," he said. "All the girls come, we all get showered, all the girls are dancing.
"We put music on and we’re all having a laugh. It's so much more fun than it was in the old days with just the guys. So many egos and drug-taking. It's brilliant, I love it now."
Stewart added about his pre-gig booze ritual: "I always have a little gargle before I go on: rum and coke. Been drinking that 40 years."
Family Concern
In 2021, the Forever Young singer vowed to cut back on his boozing, but he clearly hasn't stuck to his promise.
"Rod always prided himself on his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them," an insider told Radar. "But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he’s done to himself."
The source added: "Things are so bad his family and friends have been talking about staging an intervention for him and getting him at-home help, as going to rehab isn't suitable for him, especially at his age.
"But they're scared he'll laugh it off and carry on drinking until it kills him. They know it is very hard to teach an old dog new tricks."