Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart Hit By 'Marriage Break-Up Rumors' After Wife Penny Lancaster Makes Very Unusual Move By Dodging His Lifetime Achievement Award Bash

photo of Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Source: mega

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster was missing from his big night.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rod Stewart had a touching moment at the 2025 American Music Awards, when five of his eight children surprised him onstage to help present him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

But the real surprise came from the noticeable absence of Stewart's wife, RadarOnline.com can report, leading to new rumors of trouble with their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

rod stewart ama awards
Source: mega

The rocker received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMA's.

Ahead of what he is calling his farewell tour, the 80-year-old was recognized with the award at last month's American Music Awards. And there to present it to him were his adult kids Kimberly, Ruby, Renee, Sean and Liam.

Ruby even revealed the kids' affectionate nickname for their dad: "Tonight we are here as the biggest and most loving fans of our father, Sir Rod Stewart, or as we all know him, Papa Stew," she shared.

An emotional Stewart embraced his children on stage and shared his shock at their surprise during his acceptance speech.

Article continues below advertisement

It was a moving moment, however, his missing wife, Penny Lancaster, moved people to speculate.

"She’s always there for the big moments, so when she ghosted the guest list, people noticed," one insider said. "Penny’s absence said more than any headline.

"Something’s definitely off-key!"

Article continues below advertisement

Party Hard

rod stewart penny lancaster
Source: mega

Stewart and Lancaster have been married for 14 years.

Stewart and Lancaster have been married for 14 years, and even acknowledged their love in the past by renewing their vows. However, the Maggie May singer's wife could be turned off by the her hubby's rock and roll lifestyle.

The octogenarian is still partying as hard as ever – and his family and friends are now gripped with fear it will land him in an early grave within weeks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal despite repeated warnings to slow and down – and his loved ones planning an intervention over his reckless antics – he is still downing booze as a "warm-up" for his gigs.

He's then following it with a few bottles of wine amid wild after-show parties where he loves the company of his backing dancers putting on raunchy displays in the dressing room.

Article continues below advertisement

Drink Up

rod stewart new fears health drinking wild partying dancing girls maggie may rocker
Source: MEGA

Stewart's drinking has caused concerns.

Stewart confessed in a recent interview his age hasn't slowed his appetite: "One thing I do love is a drink."

Stewart said his tour rider contained a mini bar: "All I need is a few bottles of wine and some crisps, and that's it.

"The band has their booze that they request and I have mine."

He explained the flowing liquor isn't the only perk he enjoys on the road.

"I think why I love touring now is that we have the best after-gig party," he said. "All the girls come, we all get showered, all the girls are dancing.

"We put music on and we’re all having a laugh. It's so much more fun than it was in the old days with just the guys. So many egos and drug-taking. It's brilliant, I love it now."

Stewart added about his pre-gig booze ritual: "I always have a little gargle before I go on: rum and coke. Been drinking that 40 years."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Patrick Whitesell and Pia

Lauren Sánchez's Cuckolded Ex-Husband Gets Last Laugh As She Prepares to Get Hitched to Jeff Bezos — As He Relaxes With His 'Most Beautiful Woman in World' Wife

Photo of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Jewel Thief Dubbed 'Blue Eyes' Killed by Cancer After Being Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars For Role in $10M Horror Heist

Family Concern

rod stewart death fears running record aged
Source: MEGA

He has no plans to stop drinking.

In 2021, the Forever Young singer vowed to cut back on his boozing, but he clearly hasn't stuck to his promise.

"Rod always prided himself on his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them," an insider told Radar. "But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he’s done to himself."

The source added: "Things are so bad his family and friends have been talking about staging an intervention for him and getting him at-home help, as going to rehab isn't suitable for him, especially at his age.

"But they're scared he'll laugh it off and carry on drinking until it kills him. They know it is very hard to teach an old dog new tricks."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.