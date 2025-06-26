Rod Stewart Hit By 'Marriage Break-Up Rumors' After Wife Penny Lancaster Makes Very Unusual Move By Dodging His Lifetime Achievement Award Bash

Stewart confessed in a recent interview his age hasn't slowed his appetite: "One thing I do love is a drink."

Stewart said his tour rider contained a mini bar: "All I need is a few bottles of wine and some crisps, and that's it.

"The band has their booze that they request and I have mine."

He explained the flowing liquor isn't the only perk he enjoys on the road.

"I think why I love touring now is that we have the best after-gig party," he said. "All the girls come, we all get showered, all the girls are dancing.

"We put music on and we’re all having a laugh. It's so much more fun than it was in the old days with just the guys. So many egos and drug-taking. It's brilliant, I love it now."

Stewart added about his pre-gig booze ritual: "I always have a little gargle before I go on: rum and coke. Been drinking that 40 years."