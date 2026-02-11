EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Soppy Publicity Blitz Plan' for Valentine's Day

The release marks a renewed push for As Ever, the lifestyle company she founded in March 2025, and comes as the ex-actress continues to reposition herself as an entrepreneur and tastemaker rather than a working royal.

According to insiders, the Valentine’s Day rollout has been planned to feel emotionally rich and deliberately soft.

One source said, "Nothing about this rollout is accidental. The Valentine’s Day timing is deliberate, with Meghan consciously surrounding the brand in softness, romance, and emotional appeal. The aim is not simply to market a product, but to create an atmosphere and sell a feeling that consumers can emotionally buy into."

Another insider added: "Meghan is very aware that images of romance and family life connect strongly with audiences. That understanding is why the campaign is built around soft, nostalgic moments and an almost deliberately sentimental tone."