EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Soppy Publicity Blitz Plan' for Valentine's Day
Feb. 10 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is preparing what sources have told RadarOnline.com will be a deliberately "soppy publicity blitz" for Valentine's Day, using romance, nostalgia, and carefully staged intimacy to relaunch products from her As Ever lifestyle brand.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now lives in California with Prince Harry, 41, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, announced the 'first launch of our Valentine's Day Collection' on January 27.
Meghan Markle Deliberate Rollout for As Ever Details
The release marks a renewed push for As Ever, the lifestyle company she founded in March 2025, and comes as the ex-actress continues to reposition herself as an entrepreneur and tastemaker rather than a working royal.
According to insiders, the Valentine’s Day rollout has been planned to feel emotionally rich and deliberately soft.
One source said, "Nothing about this rollout is accidental. The Valentine’s Day timing is deliberate, with Meghan consciously surrounding the brand in softness, romance, and emotional appeal. The aim is not simply to market a product, but to create an atmosphere and sell a feeling that consumers can emotionally buy into."
Another insider added: "Meghan is very aware that images of romance and family life connect strongly with audiences. That understanding is why the campaign is built around soft, nostalgic moments and an almost deliberately sentimental tone."
Valentine’s Day Marketing Strategy Revealed
As Ever confirmed the romantic range launch via Instagram, sharing a video of hands unwrapping a box tied with a red ribbon, revealing strawberry and raspberry fruit spreads.
A caption read: "Thoughtfully made for sharing, gifting and slow mornings at home with loved ones."
A source said the wording was intentional. "That wording sits at the heart of Meghan’s soppy publicity blitz for Valentine’s Day," a California-based source said.
"It is carefully chosen to evoke comfort, closeness, and a sense of peaceful domesticity, all qualities she is deliberately aligning with her personal brand."
The campaign also echoes Markle’s personal Valentine’s Day traditions.
In 2024, she shared photos and video of a themed breakfast with Archie and Lilibet, set to L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole.
The footage showed strawberries cut into heart shapes, pink spread on bagels, and red and pink decorations throughout the home, reinforcing the image of curated family bliss.
The Valentine’s push also reconnects with Meghan’s earliest lifestyle efforts.
Before As Ever launched, she sent limited-edition strawberry jam labeled American Riviera Orchard to celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, and Kris Jenner in 2024.
Markle also posted videos of herself making fruit spread in her kitchen at the start of what she called her lifestyle "adventure."
'Vintage Meghan Markle on Display
As Ever recently teased the launch with an Instagram carousel featuring a bitten strawberry on a silver platter beside jam, white roses, and a croissant.
The caption read: "Tomorrow, we revisit something sweet. One flavor worth the wait. Another worth returning for."
A source told us: "It was vintage Meghan in the way it balanced playfulness with restraint. There was a sense of indulgence, but everything was tightly controlled, designed to spark curiosity and build anticipation without giving too much away."
The carousel also included a black-and-white photo of Markle laughing with balloons, a gold "Press for Jam" button, and images of roses, berries, chocolate, and champagne-style décor.
As Ever now offers jams, teas, cookie mixes, flower sprinkles, wines, candles, and a leather bookmark.
Meghan has gushed: "I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great."