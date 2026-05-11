EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kendall Jenner's Romance With Jacob Elordi – And How She's 'Keeping it Casual'
May 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Catwalk queen Kendall Jenner couldn't keep her hands off Euphoria hunk Jacob Elordi at Coachella – but sources claimed the PDA was no shock to friends, because the pretty pair have secretly been hooking up for years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the under-the-radar loving comes with no strings attached, a setup that suits the reality star, 30, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 28, just fine.
Just For Fun
"Hooking up with Jacob is fun for Kendall," shared an insider. "She doesn't take him seriously at all."
Since 2021, the Frankenstein star's been in an on-off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, enduring at least three breakups. They were last seen together in January.
Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret model has navigated her own hot-and-cold romances with NBA player Devin Booker and rapper Bad Bunny over the past several years.
But when both are single, the insider said Kardashian and Elordi inevitably drift back together.
"Kendall is a realist," the insider told RadarOnline.com: "She knows Jacob isn't ready for a serious relationship right now and she's not going to put herself in a situation where she risks getting hurt."
Their latest steamy reunion reportedly took place out in the desert at Justin Bieber's Coachella afterparty in Indio, Calif., on April 11, with onlookers revealing the duo were "making out and all over each other."
According to the insider, Kardashian shows zero interest in taking things to the next level.
"When people ask her why she doesn't date Jacob, she says it would ruin their situationship," added the insider. "Kendall has a great time whenever they're together."