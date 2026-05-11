EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kendall Jenner's Romance With Jacob Elordi – And How She's 'Keeping it Casual'

"Hooking up with Jacob is fun for Kendall," shared an insider. "She doesn't take him seriously at all."

Since 2021, the Frankenstein star's been in an on-off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, enduring at least three breakups. They were last seen together in January.

Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret model has navigated her own hot-and-cold romances with NBA player Devin Booker and rapper Bad Bunny over the past several years.

But when both are single, the insider said Kardashian and Elordi inevitably drift back together.

"Kendall is a realist," the insider told RadarOnline.com: "She knows Jacob isn't ready for a serious relationship right now and she's not going to put herself in a situation where she risks getting hurt."