Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Married Fertility Doctor Three Years After Their Young Children Were Strangled to Death With Exercise Bands

Opening statements in Lindsay's murder trial are set to get underway on Monday, July 27, with the Massachusetts mother arguing she is not criminally responsible for their deaths.

Patrick Clancy has remarried, RadarOnline.com can confirm, in what his lawyer calls an attempt to "move on" after his ex-wife Lindsay strangled and killed their three young children in 2023.

Lindsay, 35, is accused of strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself. She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.

Her ex, who called 911, is expected to be the first witness called. During jury selection, Patrick's attorney revealed his client has since remarried a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, and the two live together in New York.

Patrick has said he forgives Lindsay for their children's deaths, and his lawyer successfully filed a motion to block media and public access to the 911 phone call, along with other emotional evidence.

"Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer," attorney Kevin Reddington said in court Thursday. "How that guy is not an emotional basket case is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life.

"As the court is aware, they’re divorced, he's remarried, he has a family."