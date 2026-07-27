Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Married Fertility Doctor Three Years After Their Young Children Were Strangled to Death With Exercise Bands
July 27 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy has remarried, RadarOnline.com can confirm, in what his lawyer calls an attempt to "move on" after his ex-wife Lindsay strangled and killed their three young children in 2023.
Opening statements in Lindsay's murder trial are set to get underway on Monday, July 27, with the Massachusetts mother arguing she is not criminally responsible for their deaths.
Patrick Clancy's New Life Revealed
Lindsay, 35, is accused of strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself. She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.
Her ex, who called 911, is expected to be the first witness called. During jury selection, Patrick's attorney revealed his client has since remarried a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, and the two live together in New York.
Patrick has said he forgives Lindsay for their children's deaths, and his lawyer successfully filed a motion to block media and public access to the 911 phone call, along with other emotional evidence.
"Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer," attorney Kevin Reddington said in court Thursday. "How that guy is not an emotional basket case is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life.
"As the court is aware, they’re divorced, he's remarried, he has a family."
Lindsay Clancy Claims She is Not Criminally Responsible for Her the Deaths of Her Children
As Radar has reported, Lindsay does not dispute that she fatally strangled her three children in the basement of their Duxbury home using exercise resistance bands on January 24, 2023.
She then cut her wrists and neck and jumped from a second-story window in a suicide attempt, leaving her partially paralyzed.
However, her defense will argue she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of postpartum mental illness that left her unable to understand what she was doing was wrong or a crime.
She previously claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.
Was Lindsay Clancy Aware of What She was Doing?
Prosecutors counter that the killings were deliberate and premeditated, and Lindsay understood and knew exactly what she was doing.
"The commonwealth did not choose the ages of victims. The defendant did. The commonwealth did not choose the horrific nature in which they died. The defendant did," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said.
The trial is expected to last approximately eight weeks, and the combined witness list includes more than 200 people, with about 168 on the prosecution side. In a strange twist, Patrick could end up providing testimony for both sides.
Was Lindsay Clancy on Too Many Medications?
Patrick has supported Lindsay, and instead blames her mental health for her actions, alleging she was prescribed nine medications in the months before the killings, including eight within three weeks.
Earlier this year, Patrick filed a wrongful death lawsuit against some of his ex-wife's healthcare providers on behalf of the estates of their three deceased children.
Records indicate Lindsay was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills, and mood stabilizers – far more than medical experts would have recommended. She twice checked herself into a hospital for psychiatric care.
Duke University psychiatrist Dr. Gary Maslow said that the number of medications issued was "way too high for sure."
"These are medicines that can help, but if you take too many, it can impair your judgment," said Maslow.