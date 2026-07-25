Nolan Wells' Close Friend Denies Claims Content Was Deleted From Teen's Phone Before Mysterious Death

Hudson pushed back on speculation that he or anyone else in the group accessed Wells' phone after the teen was last seen alive on Horn Island.

"There was no reason for us to get on Nolan's phone," Hudson said during an interview on The Officer Tatum. "No one touched Nolan's phone."

He continued: "If none of us had touched Nolan's phone, then y'know there's no reason for anything to be deleted."

"No one even was in contact with his phone until it was moved from the boat to the truck, and none of us have access to Nolan's password to get on his phone and delete anything," he said. "We had no reason to delete anything. There's nothing to hide here."