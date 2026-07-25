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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp Mocked as 'Obsessed' After 'Creepy' Smile Throughout Oval Office Appearance

split image of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Natalie Harp went viral after viewers fixated on her smiling throughout President Donald Trump's Oval Office appearance.

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July 25 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Natalie Harp, one of Donald Trump's closest White House aides, has gone viral after she was filmed smiling throughout an Oval Office question-and-answer session with the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The brief clip sparked a wave of online reactions, with critics calling her demeanor "creepy" and comparing her to characters from horror films.

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Viral Clip Sparks Online Backlash

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image of Donald Trump's Oval Office appearance featured several eyebrow-raising claims.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's Oval Office appearance featured several eyebrow-raising claims.

The moment unfolded on July 24 as Trump fielded questions from reporters in the Oval Office while Harp stood near one of the room's couches, smiling throughout the exchange.

The president made a series of eyebrow-raising remarks during the session, including claiming he knows Venezuela well because of the country's contestants in the Miss Universe pageant, insisting Israel would no longer exist had he not been elected, and suggesting NBA star LeBron James "maybe" is "a racist."

A short video captured by New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh quickly spread across social media, where viewers focused less on Trump's comments than Harp's unwavering grin.

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Source: @ShawnMcCreesh/X

New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh captured the viral video.

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Critics Compare Harp to Horror Movie Characters

image of Viewers compared Natalie Harp's expression to horror movie characters, with some branding the longtime Donald Trump aide 'creepy.'
Source: mega

Viewers compared Natalie Harp's expression to horror movie characters, with some branding the longtime Donald Trump aide 'creepy.'

The footage prompted a flood of reactions online, with many users comparing Harp's expression to characters from horror films and television.

"She's a f------ creep," one person wrote, while another commented: "Looking like Serena from The Handmaid's Tale in her green frock. Creepy AF."

Others said, "Like the crazy wide-eyed lunatic character from a dark horror movie."

Several commenters also questioned her close relationship with the president, with one writing: "Weird obsession. Like an I'd boil your rabbit if you leave me kind of weird," while another added: "In-house stalker?"

A separate user claimed: "So creepy how she looks at him. The girl is [obsessively] in love."

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Donald Trump's 'Human Printer'

image of Natalie Harp has earned the nickname of "human printer" for reportedly following the president with positive news stories and social media posts.
Source: mega

Natalie Harp has earned the nickname of "human printer" for reportedly following the president with positive news stories and social media posts.

Harp has long been one of Trump's most visible and loyal aides, earning the nickname "human printer" because she reportedly follows the president with a portable printer stocked with positive news stories and flattering social media posts.

She has also reportedly been tasked with conducting internet searches to challenge information presented by Cabinet officials and has occasionally suggested wording for Trump's Truth Social posts.

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp once wrote Trump a deeply personal letter declaring: "You are all that matters to me."

The book also claims White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was stunned by Harp's devotion, reportedly asking herself, "Where am I?"

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Long-Running Questions About Their Relationship

image of The latest viral moment has reignited scrutiny of Natalie Harp's unusually close relationship with Donald Trump.
Source: mega

The latest viral moment has reignited scrutiny of Natalie Harp's unusually close relationship with Donald Trump.

Reports have previously claimed Harp stayed in the women's locker room at one of Trump's golf clubs during the summer of 2023 so she could remain close to him.

Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, has also publicly criticized the relationship, telling the Daily Mail that it is "very unhealthy" and describing his sister as "just like his fan club."

According to Haberman and Swan's book, Trump has privately remarked that Harp loves him as much as First Lady Melania Trump and his children.

He reportedly also told staffers that while others would eventually leave to make money elsewhere, Harp "will never leave me."

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