Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp Mocked as 'Obsessed' After 'Creepy' Smile Throughout Oval Office Appearance

The brief clip sparked a wave of online reactions, with critics calling her demeanor "creepy" and comparing her to characters from horror films.

Natalie Harp , one of Donald Trump 's closest White House aides, has gone viral after she was filmed smiling throughout an Oval Office question-and-answer session with the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A short video captured by New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh quickly spread across social media, where viewers focused less on Trump's comments than Harp's unwavering grin.

The president made a series of eyebrow-raising remarks during the session, including claiming he knows Venezuela well because of the country's contestants in the Miss Universe pageant, insisting Israel would no longer exist had he not been elected, and suggesting NBA star LeBron James "maybe" is "a racist."

The moment unfolded on July 24 as Trump fielded questions from reporters in the Oval Office while Harp stood near one of the room's couches, smiling throughout the exchange.

Viewers compared Natalie Harp's expression to horror movie characters, with some branding the longtime Donald Trump aide 'creepy.'

The footage prompted a flood of reactions online, with many users comparing Harp's expression to characters from horror films and television.

"She's a f------ creep," one person wrote, while another commented: "Looking like Serena from The Handmaid's Tale in her green frock. Creepy AF."

Others said, "Like the crazy wide-eyed lunatic character from a dark horror movie."

Several commenters also questioned her close relationship with the president, with one writing: "Weird obsession. Like an I'd boil your rabbit if you leave me kind of weird," while another added: "In-house stalker?"

A separate user claimed: "So creepy how she looks at him. The girl is [obsessively] in love."