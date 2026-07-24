'Maybe He's a Racist:' Trump Rips LeBron James and Declares Michael Jordan Is Better in Bizarre Oval Office Moment

"So LeBron doesn't like Trump, so that makes him a racist?" one X user asked.

"'I only like people who like me' is less a governing strategy than a toddler’s birthday-party policy," a second person sneered.

"Trump calling LeBron a racist just because he doesn't like him is ridiculous. He's a clown for saying such a thing," a third user scoffed.

"Jesus Christ… He's got explosive diarrhea of the mouth," a fourth person huffed about Trump's comment.

"What in the actual F...dude was asked which of the 2 was the best ever, and he HAS to make it about himself," a fifth person wrote.

The majority of posters agreed with the president that Jordan was the hands-down NBA's G.O.A.T., although most people provided stats and legitimate arguments behind their reasoning.