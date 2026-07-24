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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Maybe He's a Racist:' Trump Rips LeBron James and Declares Michael Jordan Is Better in Bizarre Oval Office Moment

Photo f Donals Trump and LeBron James
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave a bizarre reason for choosing Michael Jordan over LeBron James as the NBA's G.O.A.T.

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July 24 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump bizarrely suggested longtime critic LeBron James is "maybe a racist" because the NBA superstar opposes MAGA and has repeatedly blasted the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The eyebrow-raising jab came as Trump, 80, praised his good "friend" Michael Jordan while weighing in on the debate over which basketball icon deserves the title of the NBA's greatest of all time.

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LeBron James V. Michael Jordan for NBA's G.O.A.T.

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photo of LeBron James
Source: MEGA

James signed a two year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after previously playing with the Lakers.

Trump was asked by a reporter at a July 24 Oval Office press briefing about how James, 41, has decided he's going to play the next two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers after eight somewhat disappointing years.

"Where do you stand on LeBron versus Michael Jordan as the best ever?" Fox News' Peter Doocey wanted to know as a follow-up.

"Well, Michael Jordan is a guy who is a friend of mine – play golf with him. He's a really good guy," Trump shared about the 63-year-old, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, holding a perfect 6-0 record in finals matchups.

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Donald Trump Only Likes People Who Like Him Back

Photo of LeBron James
Source: MEGA

Trump picked Jordan as the NBA'a goat because 'he likes me.'

"I think LeBron is… Maybe he's a racist. Maybe he doesn't like Trump," the president stated, referring to himself in the third person.

"I don't know, but I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way," he added about who is the NBA's true G.O.A.T.

Social media users were quick to call out both the nature of the question, as well as Trump's odd response.

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'He’s Got Explosive Diarrhea Of The Mouth'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was criticized online for his comments about James.

"So LeBron doesn't like Trump, so that makes him a racist?" one X user asked.

"'I only like people who like me' is less a governing strategy than a toddler’s birthday-party policy," a second person sneered.

"Trump calling LeBron a racist just because he doesn't like him is ridiculous. He's a clown for saying such a thing," a third user scoffed.

"Jesus Christ… He's got explosive diarrhea of the mouth," a fourth person huffed about Trump's comment.

"What in the actual F...dude was asked which of the 2 was the best ever, and he HAS to make it about himself," a fifth person wrote.

The majority of posters agreed with the president that Jordan was the hands-down NBA's G.O.A.T., although most people provided stats and legitimate arguments behind their reasoning.

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LeBron James Has Slammed Donald Trump in the Past

photo of LeBron James
Source: MEGA

James called Trump a 'bum' in 2017.

James has openly supported Trump's opponents in the past, throwing his endorsements behind Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, and Kamala Harris in 2024.

The four-time NBA champ dragged Trump as a "bum" in a September 2017 post on X after the president rescinded the Golden State Warriors' invitation to the White House after the team won the NBA championship that year.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump posted.

James quickly responded, writing, "U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" in a post that garnered more than a million "likes."

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star also lit into Trump in 2018, saying, "The number one job in America...is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a f--- about the people."

James added, "It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's like, laughable. It's laughable and it's scary."

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