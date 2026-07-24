Ferguson, once married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and now stripped of her Duchess of York title, had relied on McNally for shelter before and after her fall from favor, including stays at his chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, and his property in Sotogrande, Spain.

McNally, who dated Ferguson from 1982 to 1985, remained close to her for about 40 years, and was described by her as a "father figure."

One source who knew the pair claimed: "People who knew them would say Paddy was always the steady hand in Sarah's life. Over the years, when she was under pressure or in trouble, he was one of the few who kept showing up, and even in his final days he made sure she had somewhere private and secure to go in Verbier."