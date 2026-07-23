The marriage ended in divorce six years later after persistent allegations of infidelity, yet the former couple maintained an unusually close relationship while raising their daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36.

Ferguson frequently described herself and Andrew as "the happiest divorced couple in the world" after their split, and the pair continued sharing Royal Lodge in Windsor for many years.

However, royal author Andrew Lownie now argues in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, that the arrangement was rooted less in affection than in financial realities and the advantages of preserving royal connections.

One royal source also claimed: "The idea that Sarah and Andrew remained together because of enduring romance has always been more appealing than the reality. Their living arrangement suited them both financially and helped preserve the public image of a united family despite the divorce."

Another insider added: "Remaining close to Andrew and the royals also allowed Ferguson to retain a foothold within royal circles while pursuing commercial opportunities. It was a practical solution that benefited both sides – especially her."