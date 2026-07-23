EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Reason Sarah Ferguson Carried on Living With Andrew Windsor After Their Divorce — And It's Probably Exactly What You'd Expect
July 23 2026, Published 7:58 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's long-standing living arrangement with her former husband, the ex-Prince Andrew, is under the microscope after fresh claims suggesting the pair remained under the same roof for financial and practical reasons rather than lingering romance – challenging the image they cultivated for decades as Britain's "happiest divorced couple."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Ferguson, 66, married Andrew Windsor, 66, in a globally watched ceremony at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986.
'Happiest Divorced Couple' Facing Fresh Scrutiny
The marriage ended in divorce six years later after persistent allegations of infidelity, yet the former couple maintained an unusually close relationship while raising their daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36.
Ferguson frequently described herself and Andrew as "the happiest divorced couple in the world" after their split, and the pair continued sharing Royal Lodge in Windsor for many years.
However, royal author Andrew Lownie now argues in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, that the arrangement was rooted less in affection than in financial realities and the advantages of preserving royal connections.
One royal source also claimed: "The idea that Sarah and Andrew remained together because of enduring romance has always been more appealing than the reality. Their living arrangement suited them both financially and helped preserve the public image of a united family despite the divorce."
Another insider added: "Remaining close to Andrew and the royals also allowed Ferguson to retain a foothold within royal circles while pursuing commercial opportunities. It was a practical solution that benefited both sides – especially her."
Hidden Truths Revealed
Lownie argues the public narrative Ferguson liked to portray about her and Andrew post-divorce concealed a more complicated relationship.
He explained: "The reality is the couple very quickly after their wedding were having affairs," claiming their carefully managed public appearances often distracted from longstanding personal difficulties.
Lownie's book also revisits several controversies that overshadowed the marriage and continued to shape public perceptions of the York family.
According to the author, Ferguson's decision to continue living with Andrew after their divorce reflected economic considerations as well as the value of remaining associated with the royal household.
He contends that maintaining access to royal life supported her business interests while reducing living costs, as the couple insisted their friendship remained genuine.
Lownie's book alleges difficulties emerged early in the marriage.
The writer claims Ferguson developed a relationship with American businessman Steve Wyatt after meeting him in 1989, while photographs of the pair vacationing together in Morocco in 1992 intensified speculation that the royal marriage had effectively broken down.
Later that year, Ferguson became the focus of worldwide headlines after photographs showed American businessman John Bryan kissing her toes while the pair vacationed in St. Tropez.
The images caused lasting damage to her public standing and became one of the defining royal scandals of the 1990s.
Lownie also alleges Andrew was unfaithful during his marriage to Ferguson, citing claims from former members of staff that the then-Duke had relationships with several women while serving in the Royal Navy.
Those allegations contribute to the author's broader argument the public perception of the Yorks' marriage differed sharply from what was happening behind closed doors.
Sources now tell us Ferguson has cut ties with Andrew in the wake of their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal, leading to them both being stripped of their royal titles and being booted from the $40million Royal Lodge they called home for years after their break-up.