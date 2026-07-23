EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Preparing for Backlash as Doc About Her Former Dresser Turned Killer is Set to Hit Screens

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ferguson, 66, is linked to one of six high-profile criminal cases featured in 20/20 Britain's Most Notorious Crime Investigations, a new documentary series launching on Disney+ later this month.

Sarah Ferguson is set to face renewed scrutiny after a new true crime documentary revisits the murder case of her former dresser Jane Andrews, reviving one of the most disturbing episodes ever associated with the York household.

Its release comes as Ferguson has largely retreated from public life following her departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year.

The series, which premieres on July 30 in the UK and Ireland on Disney+ and in the US on Hulu and Disney+, revisits some of Britain's most infamous investigations through fresh interviews and analysis.

One episode, Jane Andrews: The Duchess & The Killer, examines the extraordinary fall of Andrews, who worked as Ferguson's dresser throughout the 1990s before being convicted in 2001 of murdering her fiancé, businessman Thomas Cressman.

One royal source claimed: "This is a chapter Sarah would undoubtedly prefer to leave in the past. Every time the Andrews case is revisited, it inevitably reconnects her name with one of the most shocking scandals ever to emerge from the York household.

"The documentary is not about Sarah personally, but the association is impossible to ignore because Jane Andrews was one of her closest aides during that period. It is bound to generate renewed interest in a deeply uncomfortable episode."

Disney+ said the episode explores how the "British Royal Family is linked to a scandal when a former aide goes on the run after her boyfriend is murdered."

It added: "When police find her, she makes explosive allegations of abuse by him. Police delve into the couple's secrets to ask if she murdered in cold blood?"

The series trailer also highlights the notoriety of the case, with one contributor asking on the show: "How screwed up is the York household, if their servants are killing people?"

The remark underscores the extraordinary public fascination that surrounded Andrews after she went from trusted royal employee to one of Britain's most notorious convicted killers.