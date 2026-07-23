EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Preparing for Backlash as Doc About Her Former Dresser Turned Killer is Set to Hit Screens
July 23 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is set to face renewed scrutiny after a new true crime documentary revisits the murder case of her former dresser Jane Andrews, reviving one of the most disturbing episodes ever associated with the York household.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ferguson, 66, is linked to one of six high-profile criminal cases featured in 20/20 Britain's Most Notorious Crime Investigations, a new documentary series launching on Disney+ later this month.
Royal Aide Murder Scandal Revisited
One episode, Jane Andrews: The Duchess & The Killer, examines the extraordinary fall of Andrews, who worked as Ferguson's dresser throughout the 1990s before being convicted in 2001 of murdering her fiancé, businessman Thomas Cressman.
The series, which premieres on July 30 in the UK and Ireland on Disney+ and in the US on Hulu and Disney+, revisits some of Britain's most infamous investigations through fresh interviews and analysis.
Its release comes as Ferguson has largely retreated from public life following her departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year.
Uncomfortable Ties to the York Household
One royal source claimed: "This is a chapter Sarah would undoubtedly prefer to leave in the past. Every time the Andrews case is revisited, it inevitably reconnects her name with one of the most shocking scandals ever to emerge from the York household.
"The documentary is not about Sarah personally, but the association is impossible to ignore because Jane Andrews was one of her closest aides during that period. It is bound to generate renewed interest in a deeply uncomfortable episode."
Disney+ said the episode explores how the "British Royal Family is linked to a scandal when a former aide goes on the run after her boyfriend is murdered."
It added: "When police find her, she makes explosive allegations of abuse by him. Police delve into the couple's secrets to ask if she murdered in cold blood?"
The series trailer also highlights the notoriety of the case, with one contributor asking on the show: "How screwed up is the York household, if their servants are killing people?"
The remark underscores the extraordinary public fascination that surrounded Andrews after she went from trusted royal employee to one of Britain's most notorious convicted killers.
Trusted Royal Employee Turned Convicted Killer
Andrews became one of Ferguson's closest assistants during the 1990s, accompanying the Duchess on official engagements and overseas tours while the York family remained under intense media attention.
After leaving royal employment, Andrews' relationship with Cressman ended in violence, and the case dominated British headlines because of both the brutal nature of the killing and her former position within royal circles.
The renewed attention also comes as the York family continues to live with the legacy of other controversies.
Ferguson's ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, 66, withdrew from public royal duties after his widely criticized BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 concerning his friendship with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and denied allegations made against him.
In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein's alleged s-x trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre without admitting liability or wrongdoing.
Legacy of Scandal Shadowing Sarah Ferguson
Ferguson has also acknowledged meeting Epstein through the pervert's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell during the 1990s and has repeatedly described the association as a profound mistake.
She has said she deeply regrets the friendship after Epstein's crimes became known and has consistently maintained that she did not know about his criminal conduct at the time.
Although Ferguson has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, renewed documentaries examining controversies surrounding the York family have repeatedly drawn her name back into headlines about her late pedophile pal.