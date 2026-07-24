EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Fights to Keep $119K Judgment From Being Wiped Out By Bankruptcy — As Rapper's Long-Running Paternity Saga Ramps Up

The filing marks the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle tied to Rymir Satterthwaite, who has repeatedly alleged Jay-Z is his biological father. The 99 Problems hitmaker has consistently denied the claim, and multiple courts have dismissed related lawsuits over the years.

Now, the dispute has shifted to bankruptcy court. Jay-Z filed an adversary complaint asking the court to rule that a debt of at least $119,235.45 owed by Coley cannot be discharged through bankruptcy.

According to the complaint, the debt stems from attorneys' fees and sanctions awarded after Jay-Z successfully defended himself against litigation connected to the paternity allegations.