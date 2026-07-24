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EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Fights to Keep $119K Judgment From Being Wiped Out By Bankruptcy — As Rapper's Long-Running Paternity Saga Ramps Up

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Source: MEGA

Jay-Z is still battling the paternity allegations headache.

July 24 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Jay-Z is refusing to let a six-figure court judgment disappear in bankruptcy, telling a federal judge the debt owed by the grandmother of a man who has spent years claiming the rap mogul is his biological father should survive Chapter 7 proceedings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, attorneys for the music icon, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, opposed Lillie M. Coley's bid to dismiss his bankruptcy adversary proceeding, arguing she received multiple copies of the lawsuit despite claiming she was not properly served.

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Jay Z Wants His Cash

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Source: MEGA

Jay-Z is desperately trying to keep his $119K judgment.

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The filing marks the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle tied to Rymir Satterthwaite, who has repeatedly alleged Jay-Z is his biological father. The 99 Problems hitmaker has consistently denied the claim, and multiple courts have dismissed related lawsuits over the years.

Now, the dispute has shifted to bankruptcy court. Jay-Z filed an adversary complaint asking the court to rule that a debt of at least $119,235.45 owed by Coley cannot be discharged through bankruptcy.

According to the complaint, the debt stems from attorneys' fees and sanctions awarded after Jay-Z successfully defended himself against litigation connected to the paternity allegations.

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The 'Obligation is Nondischargeable,' Jay-Z's Lawyers Declare

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The judgment comes after he successfully defended himself against litigation connected to the paternity allegations.

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Jay-Z argues the obligation is nondischargeable because it arose through false representations, actual fraud, and willful and malicious conduct.

Rather than addressing those allegations, Coley moved to dismiss the adversary proceeding, arguing the Grammy winner failed to properly serve her with the summons within the deadline required by the Bankruptcy Rules.

Jay-Z's attorneys acknowledged the summons was not served within the prescribed period but argued the delay caused no prejudice because Coley ultimately received the complaint through multiple methods.

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Source: MEGA

Lillie M. Coley is the grandmother of the man claiming Jay-Z is his biological father.

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According to the filing, Coley was personally served in March, later received copies by mail, and was also emailed the lawsuit in May.

Jay-Z's legal team argued Coley had actual notice of the case and has actively participated in the litigation, making dismissal over a procedural defect unwarranted. They also warned that throwing out the case would unfairly prejudice the rap star because the deadline to file a complaint seeking a determination that the debt is nondischargeable has already expired.

Instead, they asked the court to excuse the service issue or extend the deadline and require Coley to respond to the complaint.

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Jay-Z Denies Fathering Another Son

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Photo of Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z has continued to deny the bombshell claims.

The dispute stems from years of litigation surrounding Satterthwaite's paternity claims. Jay-Z has repeatedly denied being Satterthwaite's father, while courts have consistently ruled in his favor in the related legal actions.

Those rulings ultimately resulted in the attorneys' fee judgment that Carter is now seeking to preserve despite Coley's bankruptcy filing.

The bankruptcy court has not yet ruled on Coley's motion to dismiss, leaving Jay-Z's effort to keep the six-figure judgment intact pending before the judge.

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