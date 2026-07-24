Secrets of 'Friends': Matt LeBlanc Was Meant to Have Surprising Love Interest and Why Jennifer Aniston 'Hated' Her Iconic Hairdo

Fans of Friends know the show had a revolving door of romantic interests for the main characters, from one-off celebrity guests to on-again, off-again relationships with recurring cast members.

However, the central romance of the show was initially intended to be between LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and Courtney Cox's Monica Geller.

Co-creator David Crane told Entertainment Weekly, "When Monica and Chandler (Matthew Perry) went to bed together the first time in London, the original plan wasn’t that they were going to then become a couple for the rest of the series. It was one of those things where originally the thought was, ‘Oh it was just a big, quick, funny mistake, and how are they going to get out of that?’ Then the more we explored it, the more stories it provided, and it really reinvigorated the show."

Another key romance was between Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).