EXCLUSIVE: 'Friends' Cast Fume Over Lisa Kudrow's Loose Lips — Actress 'Leaking' Info About Their Residuals From Smash Show Fuels Clash

Her disclosures have been testing the patience of her former costars, especially Jennifer Aniston, 57, an insider said, and have set off a major divide among the cast.

Aniston was already annoyed after Kudrow talked about some of the challenges she faced during the show's run, lamenting industry execs saw her as "the sixth Friend" and that "nobody cared" about her compared to style icon Aniston and their costars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Although her comments were not directed at her fellow cast members, they didn't sit well with Aniston, who values discretion above all else, said the source.

"Lisa has a history of saying way too much in interviews," said an insider.

"She usually doesn't know where the line is, so no one believes that she's doing this to intentionally upset anyone. But that doesn't mean it hasn't ruffled a lot of feathers."