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Home > Exclusives > Lisa Kudrow
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EXCLUSIVE: 'Friends' Cast Fume Over Lisa Kudrow's Loose Lips — Actress 'Leaking' Info About Their Residuals From Smash Show Fuels Clash

friends cast lisa kudrow residuals leak
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' cast is reportedly upset over Lisa Kudrow leaking details about show residuals.

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May 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Lisa Kudrow is losing "friends" over her bean-spilling about their residuals from the hit show Friends, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The Comeback star, 62, recently revealed she and her castmates continue to earn $20million a year more than 30 years after the sitcom premiered in 1994.

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Lisa Kudrow Ruffling Major Feathers

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Jennifer Aniston was reportedly frustrated after Lisa Kudrow discussed her experiences and residual earnings from 'Friends' in recent interviews.
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston was reportedly frustrated after Lisa Kudrow discussed her experiences and residual earnings from 'Friends' in recent interviews.

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Her disclosures have been testing the patience of her former costars, especially Jennifer Aniston, 57, an insider said, and have set off a major divide among the cast.

Aniston was already annoyed after Kudrow talked about some of the challenges she faced during the show's run, lamenting industry execs saw her as "the sixth Friend" and that "nobody cared" about her compared to style icon Aniston and their costars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Although her comments were not directed at her fellow cast members, they didn't sit well with Aniston, who values discretion above all else, said the source.

"Lisa has a history of saying way too much in interviews," said an insider.

"She usually doesn't know where the line is, so no one believes that she's doing this to intentionally upset anyone. But that doesn't mean it hasn't ruffled a lot of feathers."

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Aniston Pulling Away From Kudrow

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An insider claimed tensions have grown between Kudrow and Aniston over comments about 'Friends' residuals and cast dynamics.
Source: PF1 / WENN / MEGA

An insider claimed tensions have grown between Kudrow and Aniston over comments about 'Friends' residuals and cast dynamics.

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According to the source, Aniston and Cox are usually Kudrow's biggest supporters, but this has apparently really upset Aniston and they're now at odds over how to handle it.

"Jen was already pulling away from Lisa and by all accounts, this has only made her more convinced that getting some distance is the right move," said the insider.

Despite Aniston's annoyance, Kudrow doesn't think talking about residuals, or anything else, should be such a big deal, said the source.

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Jen's Privacy Rules Were Broken

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Sources said Aniston's private stance on finances has fueled frustration over Kudrow's remarks about 'Friends' earnings.
Source: Starbuck/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sources said Aniston's private stance on finances has fueled frustration over Kudrow's remarks about 'Friends' earnings.

"But it's very frustrating, especially for Jen, who is so intensely private about everything including her finances, because it has always understood that those details were to be kept under lock and key," explained the insider.

With the rift seemingly deepening every time Kudrow gives another interview, it now looks like she may have talked her way out of an invite to Aniston's upcoming wedding to hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

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