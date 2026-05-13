'Brady Bunch' Actress Eve Plumb Stuns Fans by Exposing Meager Residuals — After Lisa Kudrow Revealed 'Friends' Stars Get $20Million Per Year From Reruns
May 13 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Move over, Lisa Kudrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking amount of money Eve Plumb pulls in for residuals of her classic TV show The Brady Bunch.
And that number is... Nada.
Money, Money, Money!
Plumb played Jan Brady on the beloved ABC sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Reruns of the show are still popular to this day. But the star, now 68, revealed in her recent memoir that the cast does not make a cent from the repeated showings.
"If I had a dime for every rerun episode, I’d pay off the national deficit," she wrote. "I don’t."
There is a simple reason for the money drought – residuals didn't exist back then. Plumb's onscreen sister, Susan Olsen, 64, who played Cindy on the series, weighed in as well, saying that was just "the way things were before 1973."
Olsen noted that in the early '70s, actors were only paid for reruns for "the first 10 runs." After that, the cast's checks dried up, so, as she put it, "[We've] made no money since then."
How You Doin' Financially?
Contrast that with the staggering amount Kudrow recently revealed she and her special Friends make. The 62-year-old confessed she, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, are all still raking in a staggering $20 million a year each, more than two decades after the cast last appeared on the iconic NBC sitcom.
Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, tragically died in 2023 from a ketamine overdose.
When asked by the Times of London why she is still making that kind of money annually without having to lift a finger, Kudrow joked, "Because Phoebe Buffay was so great?" referring to her iconic character.
'Friends' With Benefits
When Friends premiered in September 1994, the six stars made $22,500 an episode. After the show exploded into a ratings juggernaut for NBC, the cast famously united and negotiated as a powerhouse group, locking in a $75,000-per-episode payday starting in Season 3.
By Seasons 7 and 8, their salaries skyrocketed to a jaw-dropping $750,000 per episode, before the final two seasons saw the six stars cash in on a record-smashing $1 million per episode deal, as well as a two percent share of the show's syndication profits, which results in the massive paychecks today.
'Friends' Writers Were Not 'There for' Cast
But that wealth came at a different price for Kudrow, who has noted that the workplace was more "brutal" for the actresses due to the show's mostly male writing staff.
"Don’t forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers' lines or it didn't get the perfect response, they could be like, 'Can't the b---- f------ read? She’s not even trying. She f----- up my line," she claimed.
"And we know that back in the room, the guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney. It was intense," Kudrow shared about the writers' room.
The Easy A star said she didn't let it get to her, explaining, "Oh, it could be brutal, but these guys – and it was mostly men in there – were sitting up until 3 a.m. trying to write the show, so my attitude was, ‘Say what you like about me behind my back because then it doesn’t matter.'"