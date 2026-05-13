'Brady Bunch' Actress Eve Plumb Stuns Fans by Exposing Meager Residuals — After Lisa Kudrow Revealed 'Friends' Stars Get $20Million Per Year From Reruns

Plumb played Jan Brady on the beloved ABC sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Reruns of the show are still popular to this day. But the star, now 68, revealed in her recent memoir that the cast does not make a cent from the repeated showings.

"If I had a dime for every rerun episode, I’d pay off the national deficit," she wrote. "I don’t."

There is a simple reason for the money drought – residuals didn't exist back then. Plumb's onscreen sister, Susan Olsen, 64, who played Cindy on the series, weighed in as well, saying that was just "the way things were before 1973."

Olsen noted that in the early '70s, actors were only paid for reruns for "the first 10 runs." After that, the cast's checks dried up, so, as she put it, "[We've] made no money since then."