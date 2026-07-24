According to insiders, Diana was haunted in the final days of her life by one catastrophic decision she believed had harmed her sons – privately expressing regret just 10 days before her death that the choice had wounded her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Her fears reached a peak during a final holiday Diana took to Greece in August 1997, shortly before the former Princess of Wales died in a Paris car crash on August 31 that year aged 36.

Friends told us Diana reflected on the lasting impact of her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, and said she believed it had caused deep harm to her children, then aged 15 and 12.

A source claimed, "Diana totally regretted taking part in the televised interview with journalist Martin Bashir. The decision weighed heavily on her as a mother, as she thought it had done irreparable harm to her beloved boys."

They added it was one of the "biggest regrets" she had – and one she took to the grave as she never got a chance to talk through her feelings on the matter with her sons.

Diana's tell-all interview, broadcast on November 20, 1995, was one of the most explosive moments in modern royal history.

It saw the beloved royal speak openly about her eating disorders, the breakdown of her marriage to then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III, 77, and her feelings of isolation within the royal family.

The program's impact was immediate and seismic, contributing to Queen Elizabeth II urging Charles and Diana to divorce after nearly three years of separation.