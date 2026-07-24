EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Bizarre Poisoning Fear Revealed — After Her Face Turned Blotchy From Drinking Health Juice
July 24 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Princess Diana became convinced she was being poisoned – with beetroot juice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tragic royal's personal chef, Darren McGrady, has told of her bizarre terror.
He recalled: "She once came into the kitchen and said, 'Darren, you've poisoned me! Look at my face, it's all blotchy!' I told her it could have been the overdose of beetroot juice."
As Diana's skin breakout happened when she was due the next day for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, McGrady said: "She went on to the sunbed, which we had at Kensington Palace back in the day, got a little bit of a tan and put on loads of makeup. Thankfully, no one noticed when she went out on the balcony for Trooping, and no one picked up on it."
Despite McGrady's light-heartedness, sources claimed Diana's panic was part of a deep-seated fear she was going to be rubbed out in a murder conspiracy by the royal family.
Princess Diana Haunted By Dying Regret
According to insiders, Diana was haunted in the final days of her life by one catastrophic decision she believed had harmed her sons – privately expressing regret just 10 days before her death that the choice had wounded her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry.
Her fears reached a peak during a final holiday Diana took to Greece in August 1997, shortly before the former Princess of Wales died in a Paris car crash on August 31 that year aged 36.
Friends told us Diana reflected on the lasting impact of her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, and said she believed it had caused deep harm to her children, then aged 15 and 12.
A source claimed, "Diana totally regretted taking part in the televised interview with journalist Martin Bashir. The decision weighed heavily on her as a mother, as she thought it had done irreparable harm to her beloved boys."
They added it was one of the "biggest regrets" she had – and one she took to the grave as she never got a chance to talk through her feelings on the matter with her sons.
Diana's tell-all interview, broadcast on November 20, 1995, was one of the most explosive moments in modern royal history.
It saw the beloved royal speak openly about her eating disorders, the breakdown of her marriage to then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III, 77, and her feelings of isolation within the royal family.
The program's impact was immediate and seismic, contributing to Queen Elizabeth II urging Charles and Diana to divorce after nearly three years of separation.
Explosive BBC Lies Destroyed Princess Diana
A friend said Diana was "extremely vulnerable" at the time. In the years following Diana's death, scrutiny over how the interview was landed intensified.
A 2021 inquiry led by Lord Dyson concluded journalist Martin Bashir had used forged documents to secure Diana's cooperation and that the BBC failed to uphold journalistic standards.
Diana never learned the full extent of the deception before her death. William, now 44, later spoke publicly about the damage he believed the interview caused his mother.
He said it contributed to her "fear, paranoia, and isolation," adding: "She was failed not just by a rogue reporter but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking tough questions."
Royal experts told us Diana had mixed feelings about the interview.
One claimed Diana viewed it as "catastrophic," despite also admitting it had helped others by showing the humanity behind the royals – and that anyone can experience hardship in their marriage.
They also claimed Diana was moved to tears by the thousands of letters that poured into her from viewers of her interview who had shared her trauma over eating disorders and turbulent marriages.
However, Diana deeply regretted the TV sit-down due to the impact it had on her boys, according to sources.
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Prince Harry Plots Tell All Diana Documentary
As the 30th anniversary of Diana's death approaches in August 2027, preparations are already taking shape among her sons and her global community of admirers.
William and Harry, 40, are expected to mark the milestone privately and publicly, with her younger son said to be plotting the making of a tell-all documentary on his mother, which is set to include details of how her death and funeral affected him and about her stormy marriage to Charles.
Sources said both brothers are mindful of the anniversary's emotional weight and its significance for charities Diana championed, particularly those focused on homelessness and mental health.
For Diana's fans, the anniversary will represent a moment of remembrance and renewed affection for a figure who continues to resonate across generations.
Informal memorial gatherings are anticipated at Kensington Palace, Paris, and other sites linked to her life, alongside exhibitions, documentaries and charity initiatives inspired by her humanitarian work.
A palace source said: "Three decades on, Diana's influence remains vivid, with admirers and family alike preparing to reflect on her compassion, vulnerability, and enduring impact."