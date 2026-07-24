EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Raging' Over Publication of Veteran Royal's Will as He Faces Calls to Stop Secrecy Over Finances

She was best known for presenting the trophies at Wimbledon and famously stepping away from royal duties to teach primary school music.

Her funeral was held on September 16, 2025, at Westminster Cathedral. It was the first royal Catholic funeral in modern history and marked the first royal funeral at the cathedral since its construction in 1903.

It has now emerged she voluntarily laid aside her titles and became the first senior royal to have her will published since Princess Diana.

A source told us: "Despite this, Andrew has always kept his financial arrangements away from the monarchy's accountants.

"This is why he hates other royals deciding to make their finances public, as it increases the chances he will be forced to do the same – especially if he wants King Charles to keep bankrolling his retirement."