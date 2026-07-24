EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Raging' Over Publication of Veteran Royal's Will as He Faces Calls to Stop Secrecy Over Finances
July 24 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET
Shamed ex-Prince Andrew is said to be raging over the recent publication of the Duchess of Kent's $1.8million will, as it has yet again put the secrecy over his financial web under the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late Duchess died peacefully at Kensington Palace on September 4, 2025, at the age of 92.
Secret Royal Will Sparks Andrew Financial Panic
She was best known for presenting the trophies at Wimbledon and famously stepping away from royal duties to teach primary school music.
Her funeral was held on September 16, 2025, at Westminster Cathedral. It was the first royal Catholic funeral in modern history and marked the first royal funeral at the cathedral since its construction in 1903.
It has now emerged she voluntarily laid aside her titles and became the first senior royal to have her will published since Princess Diana.
A source told us: "Despite this, Andrew has always kept his financial arrangements away from the monarchy's accountants.
"This is why he hates other royals deciding to make their finances public, as it increases the chances he will be forced to do the same – especially if he wants King Charles to keep bankrolling his retirement."
King Charles Under Pressure To Expose Cash Deal
Royal Family wills are normally sealed and kept secret – but since being stripped of his royal titles over his links to his late pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, experts said he is now considered a "commoner" whose finances should be immediately laid bare, and not just from his will.
Meanwhile, sources told us King Charles is facing fresh pressure to expose ex-Prince Andrew's private rental income after Buckingham Palace indicated it could disclose details of money earned from subletting cottages on the Royal Lodge estate.
The 77-year-old monarch's treasurer told British MPs this week the Royal Household could obtain and provide information about the 65-year-old former Duke of York's rental income if formally requested.
The disclosure follows mounting scrutiny over an arrangement which allowed Andrew to sublet three cottages at Royal Lodge in Windsor while paying only a nominal "peppercorn" rent for the 30-room, $40million mansion under a lease agreed with the Crown Estate in 2004.
The agreement ended in April 2026 when Andrew left Royal Lodge and moved to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Parliament Demands Secrets Behind Mansion Deal
One royal source claimed: "There is growing pressure for complete transparency over Andrew's financial arrangements. If Parliament asks for the figures, there appears to be little appetite to withhold them."
Another insider added: "Making the details public would inevitably be uncomfortable for Andrew, but many believe openness is now the only way to answer persistent questions about the deal. It will be another huge blow from Charles to Andrew."
Sir James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse and the King's Treasurer, confirmed the Royal Household could provide the information if MPs sought it through the proper channels.
He said: "We can get it."
Chalmers has explained to the Public Accounts Committee a formal request would be required before the information could be passed to the National Audit Office and Parliament.
The controversy stems from a National Audit Office report published in June, which revealed Andrew had been permitted to sublet three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate while retaining the rental income rather than returning it to the Crown Estate, the commercial property business whose profits are transferred to the UK Treasury.
Shock Arrest And Fresh Scandal For Ex Prince
Andrew's lease was negotiated on the understanding he would spend approximately $10.1million renovating Royal Lodge. In return, his upfront premium payment was reduced to about $1.35million and he paid only a nominal annual rent on the estate.
Property experts have estimated the three cottages could have generated rental income of around $243,000 a year, although the exact amount Andrew received has never been made public.
During the same parliamentary hearing, Crown Estate chief executive Dan Labbad defended the arrangement, describing it as representing the best value available at the time it was agreed.
Questioned by Labour MP Clive Betts about the amount Andrew had earned from the cottages, Labbad acknowledged the Crown Estate did not hold the figure itself.
He said: "We're not aware of that figure."
Labbad added: "We understand what was probably obtained (in rent) for it. It's a matter for the tenant and the royal household."
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, argued Andrew's earnings should now be disclosed.
He said the information "should have been provided earlier" and described the arrangements as "just another example of the obfuscation and lack of transparency we see with royal finances."
Former Public Accounts Committee chair Baroness Margaret Hodge also questioned whether allowing Andrew to retain rental income represented value for taxpayers.
She said: "Allowing (Andrew) to make money out of rents – it's a potential loss to the taxpayer, so we need to know about it."
Andrew could also miss out on compensation of about $408,000, which had been expected after he surrendered the Royal Lodge lease early, with the Crown Estate previously stating the property now requires substantial repair work.
After being stripped of his royal titles and booted out of the Royal Lodge by King Charles as punishment for his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew is out on bail "under investigation" after being arrested by cops earlier this year.
He was seized on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his perverted late pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.