Prince William's Relationship With King Charles Becoming 'Increasingly Fractured' — 'Heir Thinks He Knows Best'
July 24 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Prince William's relationship with King Charles has become increasingly fractured, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The future King has clashed with his father in recent years but has always ensured disagreements haven't turned into relationship-ending fallouts, unlike his brother Prince Harry.
'William Has To Rise Above It All'
Insiders claim the rift between William and Charles is largely down to the Prince of Wales' headstrong attitude. Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said: "The problem with William is that he thinks he knows best."
Fellow royal expert Robert Johnson added: "William has to rise above it all if he’s going to be king, and both he and Charles know they have to work together.
"There's a lot of decisions that Charles will make that will affect William."
King Charles Has 'Internal Battles' With Prince William
However, despite what has been called "eternal battles," sources say the King, 77, and his heir, 44, are perfectly civil to each other as William prepares for the future.
Jobson told Page Six: "They meet regularly and they converse; there is no major problem."
In the new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers details how William and Charles' relationship has evolved.
He writes: "Charles and William had been united throughout the Sussexes’ departure (from the U.K. and the royal family) and the scandal involving Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which has brought them ever closer together in recent years."
William, it has been reported, helped decide to strip his uncle, disgraced Andrew, of his titles over his friendship with pedophile Epstein. Andrew was arrested in February by British police on suspicion of misconduct in public office and forced out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Prince Harry's 'Selfish' And 'Cynical' Reconciliation Attempt
Meanwhile, a source told Myers, "While (The King) loves both his sons equally, his relationship with the Prince of Wales is something that has strengthened over the period of difficulty experienced by the family as external battles have occurred."
Radar recently told how William has severed any remaining hopes of repairing his relationship with his U.S.-based brother Harry.
Sources claimed the heir to the throne views his brother's latest attempts at reconciliation as a "selfish" and "cynical" effort rather than a genuine bid to heal the royal rift.
The renewed scrutiny follows Harry's recent visit to the U.K. to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2026.
During the trip, the Duke of Sussex briefly met Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, for around an hour, but there was no reunion with William or Princess Kate, both 44.
A royal source claimed: "William believes trust has been broken beyond repair and sees recent reconciliation efforts as being driven by Harry's own interests rather than the family's. From his perspective, there is simply no appetite for reopening old wounds.
"There is a feeling that every gesture now is viewed through the lens of past interviews, memoirs and documentaries. That has made any meaningful reconciliation incredibly difficult."