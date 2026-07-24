Prince William's Relationship With King Charles Becoming 'Increasingly Fractured' — 'Heir Thinks He Knows Best'

However, despite what has been called "eternal battles," sources say the King, 77, and his heir, 44, are perfectly civil to each other as William prepares for the future.

Jobson told Page Six: "They meet regularly and they converse; there is no major problem."

In the new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers details how William and Charles' relationship has evolved.

He writes: "Charles and William had been united throughout the Sussexes’ departure (from the U.K. and the royal family) and the scandal involving Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which has brought them ever closer together in recent years."

William, it has been reported, helped decide to strip his uncle, disgraced Andrew, of his titles over his friendship with pedophile Epstein. Andrew was arrested in February by British police on suspicion of misconduct in public office and forced out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. He has denied any wrongdoing.