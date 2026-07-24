Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles Branded 'Dangerous' — As Monarch Is Warned to Put Heir William Before His Estranged Son

According to royal author Robert Jobson, the private peace summit is "muddying the waters" for William, 44, by blurring the lines as the future king prepares to inherit the throne.

"He obviously wants to make sure that – we don't know, and he doesn't know – how long he's got in this world; he has a finite amount of time, of course he does," Jobson explained on The Royalist podcast about the king's ongoing battle with cancer and his advancing age. "And I'm sure he wants to complete his life having had the conversations he wants to have. I understand that, and I can appreciate that it's something on his mind."

"That is probably one of the key reasons why he agreed to this meeting. He doesn't want the bad blood to continue," Jobson noted about Harry's visit with his dad.