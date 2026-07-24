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Home > Royals News > King Charles III

Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles Branded 'Dangerous' — As Monarch Is Warned to Put Heir William Before His Estranged Son

Photo of Prince William, King Charles and Prince Harry Title
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King charles are accused of 'muddying the waters' of the monarchy for Prince William.

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July 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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King Charles III's reunion with estranged son Prince Harry has been blasted as "dangerous," with a top royal insider warning the duke's latest push back into the royal fold threatens to make things "incredibly difficult" for heir Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charles, 77, hosted Harry, 41, wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their two children at Highgrove House on July 10 in a bid to end the family feud.

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Prince Charles Doesn't Want 'Bad Blood' With Harry to Continue

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Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Royal author Robert Jobson noted the cancer-stricken king likely wants the bad blood with Prince Harry to end.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, the private peace summit is "muddying the waters" for William, 44, by blurring the lines as the future king prepares to inherit the throne.

"He obviously wants to make sure that – we don't know, and he doesn't know – how long he's got in this world; he has a finite amount of time, of course he does," Jobson explained on The Royalist podcast about the king's ongoing battle with cancer and his advancing age. "And I'm sure he wants to complete his life having had the conversations he wants to have. I understand that, and I can appreciate that it's something on his mind."

"That is probably one of the key reasons why he agreed to this meeting. He doesn't want the bad blood to continue," Jobson noted about Harry's visit with his dad.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Aggressive' Attacks on the Monarchy

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been 'incredibly aggressive in their attacks' on The Firm, according to a source.

Jobson additionally warned that the king warming up to Harry again could hurt his heir, Prince William.

"He is the King, and his responsibility is not to his second son. It is to his first son, and his first son is his heir," he pointed out about William.

Jobson also claimed that since quitting the royal family in 2020, "Harry and Meghan have been incredibly aggressive in their attacks on the British system and the pillars of our society, despite no longer living there," before addressing the firm terms of their exit agreement.

"They may well want to come and go as they please, but Queen Elizabeth II was very clear that there could not be a half-in, half-out arrangement because it muddies the waters and makes things increasingly difficult, particularly for the heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales, and his family, who are the future of the monarchy," the royal expert explained.

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Prince Harry Accused of 'Sucking Up' to King Charles

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

Prince Harry claimed his occupation is 'Prince of England' during a recent appearance on a podcast.

Jobson highlighted how Harry's return to the U.K. came as the prince was adrift in Montecito, California, after six years living abroad in the U.S. with Markle.

Even the duke himself had a hard time coming up with what his "occupation" was during a podcast appearance taped during his visit to England.

Harry curiously answered, "Full-time dad, British Army veteran, Prince of England, Duke," even though his days of being a working royal have long since passed.

"Because he needs money, because he needs his brand, and because he needs exposure, he's sucking up to his father again," Jobson alleged.

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Prince Harry Is Putting the Monarchy in a 'Very Dangerous Situation'

Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly been estranged for several years.

"To me, that's a very dangerous situation," Jobson said of Harry's attempt to mend fences with his monarch dad. "His father has to realize he's not just 'Pa.' He's not just Grandpa. He's the King. He's there as a guardian and steward of the Crown for his other son, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne."

"And I think he's very dangerous. I think we're in quite dangerous waters at the moment, the monarchy," he warned.

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