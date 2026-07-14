Prince Harry Makes Crude Revelation Whether He 'S----, Showers and Shaves' at the Same Time in Wild Grooming Confession

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was grilled about his personal care routine, from the hair on his head to his most intimate areas, before shocking listeners with a wild response to a question about whether he uses the bathroom while showering.

Prince Harry made a very crude admission about how he goes about his grooming habits during a podcast appearance in the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry discussed his grooming habits on 'Joe Marler Will See You Now.'

He added, "It's a s---, shower, shave, obviously," referring to how he goes about his personal care habits.

Former rugby player Marler asked about the prince's "grooming routine" with his hair, as Harry clarified, "What were we talking upstairs and downstairs and middle stairs?"

Harry appeared on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast that dropped on July 13, which was taped during his recent visit to England for the one-year countdown kickoff to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.

Prince Harry conceded that there's not much hair on the top of his head.

"Nothing really happening on top," he joked of his thinning hair. "I get a haircut; otherwise, I try not to look at what's happening"

Getting back on track to his hair care routine, Harry noted, "I trim my beard every sort of five, six days just to keep it a little bit tidy."

Marler was intrigued, repeating Harry's term back for clarification and asking, "All at the same time?" and telling him, "You can't s--- in the shower," before the prince clarified that it was done in a process and not all at once.

Prince Harry laughed at the host's description of his own private grooming habits.

However, Harry deflected when it came to discussing his more private areas, quipping: "I don't think we need to go there."

Still, Marler attempted to get some details by offering some information about his own grooming.

"Well, if I'm to share, so it's a comfortable space. I look like the last turkey in the shop," he said.

Harry then wanted to know if he meant both the "front" and the "back" was groomed.

"No, the back's a disgrace. It's like the eye of that thing from The Lord of the Rings. The Eye of Sauron," Marler noted, which sent the prince into a fit of laughter.

"Yeah, that's what it's like. It's awful. Just don't go. No one goes there anyway," the Celebrity Traitors alum added.