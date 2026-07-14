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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Makes Crude Revelation Whether He 'S----, Showers and Shaves' at the Same Time in Wild Grooming Confession

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

Prince Harry made an NFSW grooming confession that shocked royal watchers.

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July 14 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry made a very crude admission about how he goes about his grooming habits during a podcast appearance in the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was grilled about his personal care routine, from the hair on his head to his most intimate areas, before shocking listeners with a wild response to a question about whether he uses the bathroom while showering.

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Prince Harry Lives by 'S---, Shower, Shave' as His Grooming Routine

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

Prince Harry discussed his grooming habits on 'Joe Marler Will See You Now.'

Harry appeared on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast that dropped on July 13, which was taped during his recent visit to England for the one-year countdown kickoff to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.

Former rugby player Marler asked about the prince's "grooming routine" with his hair, as Harry clarified, "What were we talking upstairs and downstairs and middle stairs?"

He added, "It's a s---, shower, shave, obviously," referring to how he goes about his personal care habits.

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Prince Harry Clarified He Doesn't Go to the Bathroom in the Shower

Photo of Prince Harry and Joe Marler
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

Prince Harry conceded that there's not much hair on the top of his head.

Marler was intrigued, repeating Harry's term back for clarification and asking, "All at the same time?" and telling him, "You can't s--- in the shower," before the prince clarified that it was done in a process and not all at once.

Getting back on track to his hair care routine, Harry noted, "I trim my beard every sort of five, six days just to keep it a little bit tidy."

"Nothing really happening on top," he joked of his thinning hair. "I get a haircut; otherwise, I try not to look at what's happening"

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Prince Harry on Whether or Not He Grooms His Private Areas

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

Prince Harry laughed at the host's description of his own private grooming habits.

However, Harry deflected when it came to discussing his more private areas, quipping: "I don't think we need to go there."

Still, Marler attempted to get some details by offering some information about his own grooming.

"Well, if I'm to share, so it's a comfortable space. I look like the last turkey in the shop," he said.

Harry then wanted to know if he meant both the "front" and the "back" was groomed.

"No, the back's a disgrace. It's like the eye of that thing from The Lord of the Rings. The Eye of Sauron," Marler noted, which sent the prince into a fit of laughter.

"Yeah, that's what it's like. It's awful. Just don't go. No one goes there anyway," the Celebrity Traitors alum added.

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'Harry Is an Embarrassment'

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Some viewers were critical of Prince Harry's confessions.

Viewers were stunned by Harry's raunchy discussion and shared their disdain in the podcast's comment section.

"I can't believe he has stooped this low. Oh wait... yes, I can believe it," one person sneered.

"Can't believe how vulgar this show is. Harry is an embarrassment," a second viewer scoffed.

A third noted, "Sorry, this is not how a prince of the realm should behave," referring to the fact that, despite quitting the royal family in 2020, he's still the son of the reigning monarch, King Charles III.

"How embarrassing, I’m cringing," a fourth jeered.

Still, some fans loved Harry's candor.

One fan cheered, "This was so fun to watch."

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