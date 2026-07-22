EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Now Totally Cut Off Harry' As He Sees Royal Reunion Bid as 'Selfish and Cynical'

During the trip, the Duke of Sussex briefly met King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, for around an hour, but there was no reunion with William or Princess Kate, both 44.

Reports suggested William and Kate remained engaged in official duties in Scotland while Harry was in London.

The latest claims come amid continued speculation over whether Harry could ever rebuild relations with the Royal Family after he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

A royal source claimed: "William believes trust has been broken beyond repair and sees recent reconciliation efforts as being driven by Harry's own interests rather than the family's. From his perspective, there is simply no appetite for reopening old wounds.

"There is a feeling that every gesture now is viewed through the lens of past interviews, memoirs and documentaries. That has made any meaningful reconciliation incredibly difficult."