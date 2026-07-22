EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Now Totally Cut Off Harry' As He Sees Royal Reunion Bid as 'Selfish and Cynical'
July 21 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have severed any remaining hopes of repairing his relationship with Prince Harry, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the heir to the throne views his brother's latest attempts at reconciliation as a "selfish" and "cynical" effort rather than a genuine bid to heal the royal rift.
The renewed scrutiny follows Harry's recent visit to the UK to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2026.
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During the trip, the Duke of Sussex briefly met King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, for around an hour, but there was no reunion with William or Princess Kate, both 44.
Reports suggested William and Kate remained engaged in official duties in Scotland while Harry was in London.
The latest claims come amid continued speculation over whether Harry could ever rebuild relations with the Royal Family after he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.
A royal source claimed: "William believes trust has been broken beyond repair and sees recent reconciliation efforts as being driven by Harry's own interests rather than the family's. From his perspective, there is simply no appetite for reopening old wounds.
"There is a feeling that every gesture now is viewed through the lens of past interviews, memoirs and documentaries. That has made any meaningful reconciliation incredibly difficult."
'William Wants Nothing to Do With Harry.'
Journalist and royal commentator Maureen Callahan has also discussed the widening divide during an appearance on Sky News, arguing William no longer wants contact with his younger brother.
She also suggested any possible route back into the royal fold for Harry would have to come without Markle, whom she accused of "fakeness and inauthenticity."
As reported by Sky News, Callahan told host Danica De Giorgio: "William wants nothing to do with Harry."
She added his attempts at reconciliation with the Royal Family are a "selfish, cynical ploy to save his own skin."
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De Giorgio also asked: "Does Harry really have a way back in?" Callahan, host of The Nerve with Maureen Callahan podcast, replied: "It was briefed that Meghan would be joining Harry last week in the UK for the entire week with the children."
She claimed: "In fact, she only showed up at the very end of the week. No photos taken of Meghan, which nullifies her claims, Harry's claims that they can't possibly return to the United Kingdom without royal security because the press won't leave them alone."
Despite Markle previously insisting she had always allowed Harry to take the lead on family matters, Callahan cited reporting from Daily Mail journalist Alison Boshoff.
Callahan said: "Harry's camp, meanwhile, my colleague at the Daily Mail Alison Boshoff is reporting that a source not quite sympathetic to the Sussexes – listen to this phrasing, it's fascinating."
She added: "I quote, 'When Harry was madly in love with Meghan, he was happy to let her take the lead.' Was. Now that same source said, 'The veil has been lifted.'"
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Callahan also argued the Sussexes could not claim to seek privacy after publishing Harry's memoir and appearing in a Netflix documentary detailing private family disputes.
William and Harry's relationship has remained deeply strained since Harry and Markle stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California. The rift widened following Harry and Markle's high-profile interviews, the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, in which he detailed private family disputes.
While Harry has publicly expressed a desire for reconciliation, there have been few signs of progress.
The brothers have rarely been seen together in recent years, with official engagements and family occasions underscoring the continuing distance between the future King and his younger brother.