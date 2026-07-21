Hunter Biden Claims 'Closeted Gay Mafia' of Republicans Is America's 'Biggest Problem' During Explosive Podcast Interview

And the former president 's controversial son claims some of the members are high-ranking political insiders, including late Senator Lindsey Graham .

"Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican , that exists in Washington D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who's gay," Hunter claimed.

But Hunter flat-out told I've Had It podcast host Jennifer Welch that Graham's sexuality was common knowledge in the nation's capital, and scoffed at the idea that there was any debate or denials.

There have been unsubstantiated reports for years that Graham was secretly gay, though the 71-year-old denied the rumors until his death on July 11 .

"I mean, I lived there for 20 years. Um, my dad was a senator, you know, or vice president, president, all my, my whole life for 54 years of my life.

"Before, when I would say this, and I would joke around, and everybody kind of (laughed) about it. But I know for certain, and I'm not kidding now, that there is, and everybody in DC knows this," he said.

The 56-year-old admitted the idea sounds comical, but said he is having the last laugh now.

When Welch asked directly if that list included Graham, Hunter replied, "Yeah. Of course," before he claimed, "Everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay."

Hunter explained that in his opinion, "The biggest problem in Washington, DC is not the oligarchy, it’s the closetocracy, as I call it."

The former lawyer said he could "write a list" of names, and alleged the group lets their own shame influence their jobs.

"I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person, that they take it out on the rest of the world. And they do," he said. "And so, what they do is, their whole lives they've been closeted. And so you have this like, black ball inside yourself. This, like, blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be. And so you take it out on everybody else.

"And these men, largely men, have done exactly that. And everybody knows who they are. Everybody."