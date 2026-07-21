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Home > News > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Claims 'Closeted Gay Mafia' of Republicans Is America's 'Biggest Problem' During Explosive Podcast Interview

Hunter Biden claimed there is a 'closeted gay mafia' running Washington, D.C.
Source: @ivehaditpodcast/Youtube; mega

Hunter Biden claimed there is a 'closeted gay mafia' running Washington, D.C.

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July 21 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden has alleged there is a widespread "closeted gay mafia" in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And the former president's controversial son claims some of the members are high-ranking political insiders, including late Senator Lindsey Graham.

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Hunter Biden Accuses a Secret 'Gay Mafia' of Running DC

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Hunter called it the 'biggest problem' facing America.
Source: @ivehaditpodcast/Youtube

Hunter Biden called it the 'biggest problem' facing America.

There have been unsubstantiated reports for years that Graham was secretly gay, though the 71-year-old denied the rumors until his death on July 11.

But Hunter flat-out told I've Had It podcast host Jennifer Welch that Graham's sexuality was common knowledge in the nation's capital, and scoffed at the idea that there was any debate or denials.

"Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who's gay," Hunter claimed.

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Source: @ivehaditpodcast/Youtube

The 56-year-old admitted the idea sounds comical, but said he is having the last laugh now.

"Before, when I would say this, and I would joke around, and everybody kind of (laughed) about it. But I know for certain, and I'm not kidding now, that there is, and everybody in DC knows this," he said.

"I mean, I lived there for 20 years. Um, my dad was a senator, you know, or vice president, president, all my, my whole life for 54 years of my life.

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Closeted Republicans are the 'Biggest Problem'

The president's son said 'everyone knew' Lindsey Graham was gay.
Source: mega

The president's son claimed 'everyone knew' Lindsey Graham was gay.

When Welch asked directly if that list included Graham, Hunter replied, "Yeah. Of course," before he claimed, "Everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay."

Hunter explained that in his opinion, "The biggest problem in Washington, DC is not the oligarchy, it’s the closetocracy, as I call it."

The former lawyer said he could "write a list" of names, and alleged the group lets their own shame influence their jobs.

"I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person, that they take it out on the rest of the world. And they do," he said. "And so, what they do is, their whole lives they've been closeted. And so you have this like, black ball inside yourself. This, like, blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be. And so you take it out on everybody else.

"And these men, largely men, have done exactly that. And everybody knows who they are. Everybody."

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Targeting 'Kinky' Ted Cruz

Hunter also took shots at Ted Cruz.
Source: @ivehaditpodcast/Youtube

Hunter Biden also took shots at Ted Cruz.

Graham wasn't the only target of Hunter's on the podcast. He also took aim at one of President Trump's biggest allies, mocking Senator Ted Cruz's private life.

During the interview, Welch asked Hunter which "Top 3 MAGA laptops" he would most like to see exposed, a reference to the years-long controversy surrounding Hunter's own laptop.

"Ted Cruz, of course. 100 percent," Hunter declared, before adding, "I get a really, really kinky weird s---type (vibe)."

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Ted Cruz is a 'Horrible Human Being'

He said the Republican is into some 'kinky weird s---."
Source: mega

He said the Republican is into some 'kinky weird sh-t."

Hunter continued speculating about Cruz's personal life, suggesting the senator's interests were difficult to define.

"It may be gay, it may not be gay, it may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too," he said.

However, when pressed to explain, Hunter suddenly became cagey.

"But no, he likes like weird, weird stuff. Weird stuff," Hunter said. "Like maybe even stuff that, you know, involves like – I don't even want to say. He's a horrible human being."

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