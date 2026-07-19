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Home > News > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Mocks Ted Cruz's Sex Life: Suggests Senator Is Into 'Really Kinky' Things and 'Weird Stuff'

split image of Hunter Biden and Ted Cruz
Source: mega

Hunter Biden mocked Senator Ted Cruz's sex life during a podcast appearance.

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July 19 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden took aim at one of President Donald Trump's biggest allies, mocking Senator Ted Cruz's private life during a profanity-laced podcast appearance that quickly veered into bizarre territory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first son speculated about Cruz's sexuality, suggested the Texas Republican was into "really kinky" behavior, and even joked that it "may involve animals."

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Hunter Biden Targets Ted Cruz

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image of Hunter Biden claimed Ted Cruz gives off 'a really, really kinky' vibe after being asked which MAGA politician's laptop he'd most like to see exposed.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden claimed Ted Cruz gives off 'a really, really kinky' vibe after being asked which MAGA politician's laptop he'd most like to see exposed.

Hunter made the eyebrow-raising remarks while appearing on progressive pundit Jennifer Welch's I've Had It podcast on July 18.

During the interview, Welch asked Hunter which "Top 3 MAGA laptops" he would most like to see exposed, a reference to the years-long controversy surrounding Hunter's own laptop.

Without hesitation, Hunter named Senator Josh Hawley first before saying Cruz would be his second choice.

"Ted Cruz, of course," Hunter said. "100%."

Welch then asked whether Cruz gave him "a gaydar ping."

"No, you know what I get, I get a really, really kinky weird s---type thing," Hunter replied.

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Source: @I'veHadIt/YouTube

Hunter Biden made the comments on Jennifer Welch's 'I've Had It' podcast.

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Speculation about Ted Cruz's Private Life

image of Hunter Biden continued speculating about Ted Cruz's private life, claiming the senator's interests 'may involve animals.'
Source: mega

Hunter Biden continued speculating about Ted Cruz's private life, claiming the senator's interests 'may involve animals.'

Hunter continued speculating about Cruz's personal life, suggesting the senator's interests were difficult to define.

"It may be gay, it may not be gay, it may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too," he said.

Welch then brought up Cruz's infamous 2017 social media controversy, when the senator's verified X account briefly liked a pornographic video featuring adult film star Cory Chase on September 11 before the interaction was removed.

At the time, Cruz blamed the incident on a staff member, while Chase later joked she was disappointed he had watched her content "for free."

"He blamed it on his staffer, and everyone knows Ted did it on 9/11!" Welch quipped.

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Hunter Biden Jokes About His Own Laptop Scandal

image of Hunter Biden also referenced the years of scrutiny surrounding his own laptop.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden also referenced the years of scrutiny surrounding his own laptop.

Hunter laughed as the conversation turned to his own history with public scrutiny over his digital life.

The discussion referenced the New York Post's reporting on files recovered from Hunter's laptop, which included personal photos and videos that became a political flashpoint during the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter joked that he understood what it was like when someone's "digital life" became a public spectacle before turning his attention back to Cruz.

"But no, he likes like weird, weird stuff. Weird stuff," Hunter said. "Like maybe even stuff that, you know, involves like — I don't even want to say. He's a horrible human being."

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'Worst Kept Secret in Washington'

image of In another episode, Jennifer Welch called out Senator Lindsey Graham.
Source: Mega

In another episode, Jennifer Welch called out Senator Lindsey Graham.

In another episode, Welch tore into Senator Lindsey Graham after he died at age 71 on July 11.

“He liked c---, as we all know. The worst kept secret in Washington, D.C., and he liked killing, you know, the biggest war hawk on the planet,” Welch said on her podcast. “And there he is with a black c--- that kills right before he dies.”

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