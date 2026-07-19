Hunter Biden Mocks Ted Cruz's Sex Life: Suggests Senator Is Into 'Really Kinky' Things and 'Weird Stuff'

Hunter made the eyebrow-raising remarks while appearing on progressive pundit Jennifer Welch's I've Had It podcast on July 18.

During the interview, Welch asked Hunter which "Top 3 MAGA laptops" he would most like to see exposed, a reference to the years-long controversy surrounding Hunter's own laptop.

Without hesitation, Hunter named Senator Josh Hawley first before saying Cruz would be his second choice.

"Ted Cruz, of course," Hunter said. "100%."

Welch then asked whether Cruz gave him "a gaydar ping."

"No, you know what I get, I get a really, really kinky weird s---type thing," Hunter replied.