EXCLUSIVE: Multi-Millionaire Millie Bobby Brown Ripped Apart for 'Bizarre' Anxiety Treatment Admission

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Enola Holmes 3 star, 22, opened up about the deeply personal struggle during an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, explaining how a terrifying ordeal in which she and her security team were chased for 20 minutes by an unidentified person triggered an anxiety attack that lingered for three months.

Millie Bobby Brown is being slammed after revealing she turned to Buddhist monks in Japan to help overcome a crippling battle with anxiety, with critics branding the Hollywood multimillionaire's unconventional path to healing "bizarre" despite the actress insisting the experience transformed her life.

She recalled being introduced to one monk whose calm presence immediately resonated with her during what she described as the darkest period of her anxiety.

Brown described the visit as life-changing, saying, "I went to Japan, and I sat with these monks, and it was the most amazing experience. I'm getting teary-eyed talking about it, but it took me out of the cycle. I needed it."

A source said: "Millie's honesty about her mental health will divide opinion. Some people will see her experience with the monks as inspiring, while others will dismiss it as an unusual remedy available only to wealthy celebrities. But for Millie, it clearly became a turning point in rebuilding her confidence after a frightening experience."

Brown said she eventually found relief while visiting Kyoto, Japan, with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 24, where the couple spent time meditating alongside Buddhist monks at a temple during his birthday celebrations.

Brown said: "This one amazing gentleman who was like just so calm and almost felt like he saw me. I was in the height of my anxiety at this point; it was like he knew that I was kind of broken. He was like, 'We need to meditate.' It was amazing. I will never forget the feeling."

The star also said the meditation session brought an overwhelming sense of relief after months of emotional turmoil.

She added: "I remember being like, 'I'm sorry, I feel like it's my birthday.' Finally, peace in my heart. And my husband literally said, 'You radiated this light after.' My husband's one of those people; he just never questions. He's like, 'What you're telling me, this is your truth. Even if this is your anxiety, you're still feeling it, it's still happening to you.'"

Another insider noted: "Whether people embrace or mock her comments, Millie has never pretended the monks offered a miracle cure. She was describing one moment in a much broader recovery, and she's encouraging others to recognize that healing from anxiety can take many different forms.

"That said, with so many people around the world struggling, it is a bit rich to stand as a multi-millionaire whining about their mental health when they have everything in the world anyone could wish for."