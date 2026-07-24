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EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Gary Siders Jr. Was 'Intoxicated' During Child Endangerment Arrest — After 16 'Nearly Feral' Children Were Discovered Inside 'Filthy' Home

Mugshot of Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders
Source: Vinton county court

More eerie details have been released from the 'House of Horrors' case.

July 24 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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The father accused in Ohio's shocking "House of Horrors" case was allegedly under the influence when authorities took him into custody, according to jail intake records obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Gary Siders Jr., 36, was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on June 30 after investigators uncovered what Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost previously described as "16 nearly feral children" living in squalid conditions inside a Vinton County home.

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Gary Siders Jr. Checks 'Yes' to Key Question

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Gary Siders Jr.
Source: Vinton county court

Gary Siders Jr.'s jail intake paperwork had 'Yes' checked in response to whether he was 'under the influence of or use alcohol/drugs.'

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Radar obtained Siders Jr.'s jail intake paperwork, which indicates the box marked "Yes" was checked in response to whether he was "under the influence of or use alcohol/drugs" at the time of booking.

The same intake form lists 17 felony counts of child endangerment and four misdemeanor counts of public indecency against Siders. Jail records also show his bond was set at $100,000, with the case assigned to the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas.

Authorities allege the disturbing conditions came to light after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the family's residence, where they said they found 16 children – ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers – living in filthy conditions with limited access to education and proper care.

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'House of Horrors' Mom Rejects 'Feral' Claims

Mugshot of Elizabeth Siders
Source: Vinton county court

Elizabeth Siders, the children's mother, rejected descriptions of her children as 'feral.'

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Prosecutors have alleged the children suffered significant developmental delays after years of isolation.

Siders Jr., his wife Elizabeth, and two other family members have all been charged in connection with the case and have pleaded not guilty. The newly obtained intake records surfaced as the family continued mounting its public defense against the allegations.

According to the , attorney Tom Stolly, who represents Elizabeth, the children's mother, rejected descriptions of her children as "feral" and argued the family's circumstances stemmed from extreme poverty rather than intentional abuse or neglect.

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'Siders Family Were Living in Extreme Poverty'

Investigators at Ohio' "House of Horrors"
Source: Vinton county court

Siders Jr.'s lawyers argue the children were capable of communicating with law enforcement.

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On Chris Cuomo's Cuomo Crime Time podcast, Stolly noted that "this is very clearly a case where my client and the Siders family were living in extreme poverty."

He added that "you don't necessarily see this the way that the rest of the world would," arguing the family had become accustomed to the conditions inside the home.

Meanwhile, court records reviewed by Radar show the legal battle has expanded beyond the criminal charges themselves.

Earlier this month, Siders Jr.'s mother, Christina, successfully sought a nondissemination order restricting the parties, attorneys and others involved in the case from publicly discussing certain evidence, discovery materials and other aspects of the prosecution outside of court while the proceedings remain ongoing.

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Photo of inside House of Horrors
Source: 182 Ohmer Street Official crime scene photo

All four Siders family member shave pled not guilty to the charges.

The order, signed by Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers on July 23, permits discussion of matters already contained in the public record but seeks to protect the defendants’ right to a fair trial by limiting extrajudicial statements about the pending case.

The criminal proceedings remain ongoing in Vinton County, where prosecutors continue pursuing the child endangerment case against the four defendants.

Radar has reached out to attorneys representing the Siders family for comment.

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