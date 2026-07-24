EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Gary Siders Jr. Was 'Intoxicated' During Child Endangerment Arrest — After 16 'Nearly Feral' Children Were Discovered Inside 'Filthy' Home

Radar obtained Siders Jr.'s jail intake paperwork, which indicates the box marked "Yes" was checked in response to whether he was "under the influence of or use alcohol/drugs" at the time of booking.

The same intake form lists 17 felony counts of child endangerment and four misdemeanor counts of public indecency against Siders. Jail records also show his bond was set at $100,000, with the case assigned to the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas.

Authorities allege the disturbing conditions came to light after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the family's residence, where they said they found 16 children – ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers – living in filthy conditions with limited access to education and proper care.