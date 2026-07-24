EXCLUSIVE: Jon Ossoff Demands Answers From RFK Jr. as Foodborne Parasite Outbreak Tops 11,000 Cases Across 41 States

The nation is currently experiencing the largest known outbreak of the parasitic illness cyclosporiasis this year, with more than 11,000 cases spread out among 41 states.

Yet, earlier this week, Kennedy insisted the epidemic is "under control."

"We have done extensive forensics, epidemiological forensics, and we have identified the source of the outbreak," Kennedy said. "We, and the companies that are involved, have implemented a recall."

But Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff believes that explanation stinks, and fired off an angry letter to the secretary demanding answers.

"Your silence amidst an ongoing outbreak of diarrheal disease is indicative of the reckless arrogance with which you demolished America's public health defense," Ossoff blasted in the letter, which was obtained by Radar.