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EXCLUSIVE: Jon Ossoff Demands Answers From RFK Jr. as Foodborne Parasite Outbreak Tops 11,000 Cases Across 41 States

A Georgia Senator has beef with Robert F. Kennedy's claims the cyclosporiasis outbreak is 'under control.'
Source: mega, provided

A Georgia Senator has beef with Robert F. Kennedy's claims the cyclosporiasis outbreak is 'under control.'

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July 24 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slammed over his handling, or lack thereof, of the nationwide outbreak of "explosive diarrhea," RadarOnline.com can report.

The Health and Human Services Secretary has defended his department's response to the cyclosporiasis parasite invading bags of produce, but one Georgia senator is determined to get the facts straight.

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Accusations of RFK Jr's 'Reckless Arrogance'

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The HHS secretary has been accused of not doing enough to battle the spread of the disease.
Source: mega

The HHS secretary has been accused of not doing enough to battle the spread of the disease.

The nation is currently experiencing the largest known outbreak of the parasitic illness cyclosporiasis this year, with more than 11,000 cases spread out among 41 states.

Yet, earlier this week, Kennedy insisted the epidemic is "under control."

"We have done extensive forensics, epidemiological forensics, and we have identified the source of the outbreak," Kennedy said. "We, and the companies that are involved, have implemented a recall."

But Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff believes that explanation stinks, and fired off an angry letter to the secretary demanding answers.

"Your silence amidst an ongoing outbreak of diarrheal disease is indicative of the reckless arrogance with which you demolished America's public health defense," Ossoff blasted in the letter, which was obtained by Radar.

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RFK Jr. Accused of Gutting the FDA and CDC Budgets

Senator Jon Ossoff sent Kennedy an angry letter demanding he explain the government's response.
Source: mega

Senator Jon Ossoff sent Kennedy an angry letter demanding he explain the government's response.

The senator took specific aim at Kennedy's slashing of the budgets and staff at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which critics contend has hampered the investigation.

Kennedy disagreed, responding, "Those criticisms are invalid. We had no cuts in the surveillance program. We did cuts in the FoodNet program, but they were for redundant surveillance."

FoodNet, or the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network, stopped mandatory reporting for six of eight pathogens – including cyclospora – last year due to funding cuts.

Meanwhile, the exact source of the outbreak remains in dispute. Last week, Taylor Farms, which produces shredded lettuce and salad kits for supermarkets, and, until recently, Taco Bell, recalled several lettuce products after the Food and Drug Administration linked them to the parasite.

However, the agency later confessed a lab test on the product provided a false positive, and apologized to Taylor Farms. Still, the recall remains in effect.

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What is Cyclosporiasis?

Ossoff said Kennedy has used his 'reckless arrogance' to 'demolish' America's health protections.
Source: provided

Ossoff said Kennedy has used his 'reckless arrogance' to 'demolish' America's health protections.

As Radar has reported, thousands of people across the country have become ill from cyclosporiasis, which causes debilitating bowel movements, vomiting and other digestive pains.

The gastrointestinal disease is caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora, which is typically spread through contaminated fruits and vegetables, especially mass-produced items like bags of shredded lettuce or salad kits.

"When cases are reported across multiple states, investigators typically focus on widely distributed commercial food products, particularly fresh produce that may have become contaminated during harvesting, processing or packaging," Dr. Wesley Long, medical director of microbiology and pathology informatics at Houston Methodist, told Radar.

"Contaminated products can make their way into grocery stores, restaurants, and prepared foods before anyone realizes there is a problem."

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Symptoms Could Last for Weeks

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Kennedy has disputed claims budget and staffing cuts contributed to the outbreak.
Source: mega

Kennedy has disputed claims budget and staffing cuts contributed to the outbreak.

Cyclosporiasis is usually not life-threatening. However, the CDC concedes it is extremely unpleasant, and the episodes of severe diarrhea can last for several weeks.

Some patients also may experience relapsing symptoms, meaning the issues stop and then can return – which Long said may be the most troubling part of this outbreak.

"The most common symptom is diarrhea, which can be severe and prolonged. The diarrhea can also relapse, meaning that symptoms may improve only to return a day or two later," Long warned. "Patients may also experience loss of appetite, nausea, stomach cramping, bloating, fatigue, and weight loss.

"While the term 'explosive diarrhea' often gets attention because it sounds alarming, the more important point is that the illness can be intense and last for days or even weeks if left untreated."

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