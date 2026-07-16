EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Receives Gag Order After Arguing Officials' Public Statements Could Jeopardize Fair Trial

The court found statements made by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Vinton County Prosecutor's Office, the Vinton County Clerk of Courts, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, and other parties involved in the investigation created "a reasonable likelihood of prejudicial pretrial publicity" that could affect the defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial

The ruling stems from a motion filed by Siders Jr., who argued that repeated public comments about the case threatened his ability to receive an impartial jury as he faces a lengthy list of felony charges tied to the alleged abuse and neglect of his children.

"The Court finds, given the publicity thus far," the order states, "that any statements made to media" by officials and parties involved in the prosecution "would create a reasonable likelihood of prejudicial pretrial publicity which may impact the ability to impanel an impartial jury."