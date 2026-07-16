EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Receives Gag Order After Arguing Officials' Public Statements Could Jeopardize Fair Trial
July 16 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
The Ohio father accused in the horrifying "House of Horrors" child abuse case has scored a major courtroom victory after a judge granted his request for a gag order, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the newly signed order obtained by Radar, Vinton County Common Pleas Judge Fetherolf Rogers concluded that extensive public statements made by officials involved in the investigation posed a risk to Gary Siders Jr.’s right to a fair trial and could jeopardize it, prompting the court to impose restrictions on what participants can say publicly as the criminal case moves forward.
Gary Siders Jr. Gets Gag Order
The court found statements made by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Vinton County Prosecutor's Office, the Vinton County Clerk of Courts, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, and other parties involved in the investigation created "a reasonable likelihood of prejudicial pretrial publicity" that could affect the defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial
The ruling stems from a motion filed by Siders Jr., who argued that repeated public comments about the case threatened his ability to receive an impartial jury as he faces a lengthy list of felony charges tied to the alleged abuse and neglect of his children.
"The Court finds, given the publicity thus far," the order states, "that any statements made to media" by officials and parties involved in the prosecution "would create a reasonable likelihood of prejudicial pretrial publicity which may impact the ability to impanel an impartial jury."
Prosecutors Have Been Silenced By Judge Orders
Judge Rogers concluded that imposing restrictions on public comments represented the "least restrictive and reasonable constraints" necessary to protect the integrity of the judicial process and guard against both real and perceived prejudice.
Under the order, attorneys, court staff, prosecutors, public officials, and others connected to the case are prohibited from disseminating information, commenting on, discussing, or otherwise expressing opinions about the merits of the allegations, defenses, facts, or other matters related to the case outside of court proceedings and publicly filed pleadings.
Siders Jr.'s attorneys argued that widespread publicity surrounding the disturbing allegations had been fueled by repeated statements from government officials as the investigation unfolded.
Deplorable Living Conditions at Ohio Home
Authorities accused Siders Jr. and other family members of subjecting several children to years of horrific abuse inside their rural Ohio home.
Prosecutors have alleged the kids endured deplorable living conditions and severe neglect, while law enforcement officials previously described the residence as one of the most disturbing scenes they had encountered.
inside Child Abuse Prosecutions
The latest ruling limits what participants in the case may publicly say outside the courtroom as the high-profile prosecution moves forward.
The gag order resolves one legal battle, but with multiple family members still facing criminal charges, the sprawling "House of Horrors" prosecution is far from over.
Additional hearings and motions involving other members of the Siders family remain pending as the sprawling prosecution continues.