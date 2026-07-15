EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Gary Siders Jr. Seeks Gag Order as He Claims Officials' Remarks Threaten Fair Trial

The Ohio father accused of keeping his 16 children in squalid conditions inside what authorities dubbed a "House of Horrors" is now asking a judge to silence public comments about the explosive case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a newly filed motion obtained by Radar, Gary Siders Jr. is asking the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas to issue a gag order, arguing that widespread statements from prosecutors and law enforcement have jeopardized his constitutional right to a fair trial.