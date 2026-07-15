EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Gary Siders Jr. Seeks Gag Order as He Claims Officials' Remarks Threaten Fair Trial
July 15 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
The Ohio father accused of keeping his 16 children in squalid conditions inside what authorities dubbed a "House of Horrors" is now asking a judge to silence public comments about the explosive case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to a newly filed motion obtained by Radar, Gary Siders Jr. is asking the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas to issue a gag order, arguing that widespread statements from prosecutors and law enforcement have jeopardized his constitutional right to a fair trial.
Defense Claims Fair Trial Threatened
In the filing, defense attorney R. Lee Roberts Jr. said the intense media attention began on July 1 after news organizations published quotes from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vinton County Sheriff's Office.
The motion argues that continued public statements by government officials risk tainting the jury pool and violating Siders’ Sixth Amendment right to an impartial trial.
"Now comes the Defendant, Gary Siders Jr., by and through his undersigned counsel, who respectfully requests that this Court issue a gag order to protect Defendant’s right to a fair trial," the filing states.
Defense Seeks Secrecy Amid Firestorm
The memorandum supporting the request acknowledges criminal proceedings are generally open to the public, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Globe Newspaper Co. v. Superior Court. However, the defense contends this case has generated extraordinary publicity that threatens the integrity of future proceedings.
The latest filing marks another dramatic development in the closely watched criminal case that has produced a string of bombshell court filings since authorities removed 16 children from the family’s rural Ohio property earlier this month.
As Radar previously reported, investigators alleged the children were discovered living in deplorable conditions and described some as appearing "feral." Prosecutors have since brought multiple felony child endangerment charges against members of the Siders family, including Gary Siders Jr., his wife Elizabeth Siders, and Gary Siders Sr.
Family's Legal Drama Deepens Further
Previously reported on a series of subsequent court filings, including Elizabeth Siders' unsuccessful effort to reduce her bond and her separate request seeking to reunite with her children while the criminal case remains pending.
In another filing, court documents revealed the couple's conjoined infant daughters died shortly after birth from respiratory failure caused by an extreme congenital condition.
Meanwhile, Gary Siders Sr. was released on bond following a courtroom medical emergency before later requesting a mental health evaluation in support of a potential insanity defense.
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Father Released On Bond
Now, Gary Siders Jr.'s attorneys argue the case has become so saturated with official commentary that judicial intervention is necessary.
The motion asks the court to restrict public statements that could influence potential jurors before trial, contending such an order is essential to preserving Siders' constitutional rights.
Judge Fetherolf Rogers has not yet ruled on the defense's request.