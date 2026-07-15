Rachael Ray Sparks Major Concern With 'Swelled Up' Appearance — As Fans Beg for a 'Wellness Check' on TV Chef
July 15 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Rachael Ray has sparked major concern following her recent cooking video appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with many fans asking the TV chef if she's suffering a health crisis.
The 57-year-old posted a video urging her followers to use their hands to measure while cooking, but most viewers were focused on Ray's looks.
Critics on Rachael Ray: 'I Didn't Even Recognize Her'
"Oh, my God. She swelled up. Too much salt... didn't measure correctly," one harsh person commented, as another defended, "That's awfully hateful."
A user said, "I haven’t seen her in so long. I'm genuinely wondering… Is she okay?" while a commentator asked, "What is going on here? Wellness check."
"I didn't even recognize her," a person noted, and one begged critics, "Just leave her alone. She’s still the same person. People can be so mean."
Ray's appearance and health have been under the spotlight for nearly two years, after numerous videos on social media appeared to show Ray slurring her words.
Rachael Ray Appears to Slur Her Words During Appearance
In September 2024, the popular chef host appeared to be mumbling as she spoke on her show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany. In one particular clip, Ray spoke out of one side of her mouth and seemed to lean on the counter for support.
Then last year, on Mother's Day, Ray again seemed to have trouble speaking as she recalled being "very, very poor" while growing up in New York.
Ray would finally explain the strange behavior by claiming she had suffered "a couple of bad falls," as she noted, "... I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinners, planning dinners, making lists," and added that she enjoys "helping carry in the wood.”
However, not everyone was buying the explanation, as an insider claimed at the time, "Clearly something is going on, and it appears she's slurring her words again. She's always been a workaholic, and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress."
Rachael Ray in Italy?
The concern for Ray ramped up when she appeared to have run off to Italy to avoid the public eye... and her inner circle, according to sources at the time.
"Those close to Rachael are so concerned," the insider claimed. "She has shut people out and lives a very secluded life. She seems lost, and when anyone reaches out to her, she doesn’t respond."
However, a close friend attempted to clear up the concern, and noted, "She's living abroad now, in Italy. She says she feels safe there. Anonymous. No one judges the way she looks or speaks. She just wants peace."
Ray traveled back to the States after teaming up with Broadway Spirits to do a signing in New York City last summer. And in October, she made an appearance at a Wine & Food Festival and denied falling off the face of the earth.
Rachael Ray Speaks Out
"I don’t know what they’re talking about," Ray said about the rumors, and added, "I work my a-s off all the time. And I never left. I just switched over to A+E and new partners; that’s all. But I’ve been working constantly."
Ray also spoke out following the shocking death of fellow chef Anne Burrell, as she paid tribute to the Food Network star in a statement.
"... I can’t quite believe it – such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," she said on Instagram. "... She always treated me as one of the gang. When we hosted Worst Cooks together, we had the most incredible laughs. She even cooked for me and my guests on my wedding anniversary in Italy."
Ray added, "I’ll miss her friendship deeply. We’ve lost someone truly special."