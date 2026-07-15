Rachael Ray Sparks Major Concern With 'Swelled Up' Appearance — As Fans Beg for a 'Wellness Check' on TV Chef

In September 2024, the popular chef host appeared to be mumbling as she spoke on her show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany. In one particular clip, Ray spoke out of one side of her mouth and seemed to lean on the counter for support.

Then last year, on Mother's Day, Ray again seemed to have trouble speaking as she recalled being "very, very poor" while growing up in New York.

Ray would finally explain the strange behavior by claiming she had suffered "a couple of bad falls," as she noted, "... I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinners, planning dinners, making lists," and added that she enjoys "helping carry in the wood.”

However, not everyone was buying the explanation, as an insider claimed at the time, "Clearly something is going on, and it appears she's slurring her words again. She's always been a workaholic, and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress."