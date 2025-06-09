Rachael Ray to Return to the U.S. and Spotlight After TV Chef 'Isolated' Herself in Italy and Sparked Major Concern While Battling 'Health Issues'
Rachael Ray is making her way back to America just weeks after she sparked concern by "isolating" herself in Italy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans of the popular TV chef fear she is going through major health issues, after numerous videos on social media appeared to show Ray slurring her words.
Back In The Spotlight
The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, June 9, to reveal she has teamed up with Broadway Spirits to do a signing.
"Get ready for a flavorful Saturday! Join us June 28th from 1-3 PM for an exclusive bottle signing with none other than culinary legend Rachael Ray, celebrating her signature spirit, the bold and versatile," the caption read for the event, which will be ticketed. The post also promised a "chance to meet Rachael in person, snap a photo, and share a moment with a true icon."
Fans were quick to respond in the comments section as one person reacted: "Wish I was in New York!" and another said, "I'll be there!"
"I want to see pics and video from this," one user said, as Ray's previous posts on social media have led to concern.
In September 2024, the TV personality freaked out fans after she appeared to be mumbling as she spoke during a clip from her show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany.
In the clip, Ray spoke out of one side of her mouth and seemed to lean on the counter for support.
Then, on Mother's Day of this year, Ray again seemed to have trouble speaking, as she recalled how she was "very, very poor" while growing up in New York.
'Something Is Going On'
Ray would blame the strange behavior on suffering "a couple of bad falls," however, her loyal followers on social media still believe there is something medically wrong with the beloved chef.
"Clearly something is going on, and it appears she's slurring her words again. She's always been a workaholic, and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress," an insider said at the time.
It also did not help that Ray completely went off the radar in Italy, according to other sources.
They said: "Those close to Rachael are so concerned. She has shut people out and lives a very secluded life. She seems lost, and when anyone reaches out to her, she doesn’t respond."
A close friend previously revealed: "She's living abroad now, in Italy. She says she feels safe there. Anonymous. No one judges the way she looks or speaks. She just wants peace."
According to the pal, they hadn't heard from the star" in months," and added: "No emails, no calls, no texts. It's like she disappeared."
Ray will be making her return to the small screen with the third season of her show Meals in Minutes, following two successful seasons. She had previously had a popular run with her self-titled lifestyle show from 2006 to 2023.
The chef's return as well as public appearance could not have come at a better time, as according to an insider, she has not been doing well being away from TV ever since her original program ended.
"She has not had the easiest time... (the show) was her pride and joy, and it was her life for so many years," they explained.