Hunter Biden Claims He Challenged Don Jr. to a 'F---ing Cage Match' Three Times — But 'Never Heard Back'

The 56-year-old was apparently inspired by the president's huge UFC fight night he hosted on the front lawn of the White House. Shortly after that June event, Hunter went on a lengthy diatribe slamming the fight fest, but not for the fight itself.

"For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights," Hunter tweeted. "In my book, anyone brave enough to put it all on the line in the arena is remarkable to witness. Their dedication and discipline inspire me. I don’t understand anyone who can’t admire that."

He explained, "My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us. Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment."

"The White House does not belong to Donald Trump," he added. "It does not belong to any President. It belongs to the people. To treat it as Caesar treated the Colosseum is antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for."