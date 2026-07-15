Hunter Biden Claims He Challenged Don Jr. to a 'F---ing Cage Match' Three Times — But 'Never Heard Back'
July 15 2026, Published 5:37 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has called out Donald Trump Jr. once again and challenged him to a UFC-style cage match, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden's youngest son had some choice words about the entire Trump family, whom he blames for "torturing" him for the past decade.
Hunter Goes on the Prowl
Hunter seems dead-set on squaring off with Don Jr., telling DJ Vlad on his VladTV podcast the throwdown challenge is legit.
"I've challenged Don Jr. to a F---king cage match 3 times now," Hunter huffed. "Never heard back from him."
The 56-year-old was apparently inspired by the president's huge UFC fight night he hosted on the front lawn of the White House. Shortly after that June event, Hunter went on a lengthy diatribe slamming the fight fest, but not for the fight itself.
"For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights," Hunter tweeted. "In my book, anyone brave enough to put it all on the line in the arena is remarkable to witness. Their dedication and discipline inspire me. I don’t understand anyone who can’t admire that."
He explained, "My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us. Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment."
"The White House does not belong to Donald Trump," he added. "It does not belong to any President. It belongs to the people. To treat it as Caesar treated the Colosseum is antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for."
Don Jr. Has Not Responded to the Fight Night Invite
Hunter wrapped up his diatribe again calling out Don Jr., writing, "P.S. Cage match between me and Don Jr.? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn."
One month before that, Hunter said he got a call from social media commentator Andrew Callaghan, who told him that he was organizing the match.
"I told him I'd do it — 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can't, I'm still coming," Hunter said in a video shared on Callaghan's Instagram.
Hunter the Underdog
However, for all his boasting and bravado, critics weren't convinced Hunter could actually take down the Don's son.
"Don Jr. has nothing to prove," one person slammed on X. "He's more of a man and self-made millionaire than this f---ing loser ever will be in 20 lifetimes."
Another person blasted, "Don Jr. runs a company. Hunter doesn’t have a job, so he can think about a cage match."
Meanwhile, a third person joked, "That would be a good way for the elites to gain some clout. Instead of 'Bum Fights' we can have 'Billionaire Brawls.'"
Hunter Says 'F--K Trump'
Hunter's cage match challenge wasn't the only surprising statement he made to DJ Vlad. Just moments before his challenge, Hunter launched into a profanity-laced tirade after the podcaster asked what he would say if Trump were sitting beside him.
"I would tell him to go f--k his f--king self," Hunter slammed bluntly. "That’s what I would tell him. And please leave."
Joe's son made no apologies for his intense reaction, justifying, "This man has tried to torture me for f--king 10 years. The s--t that he says about my dad? His obsession with tormenting my dad, hanging a picture of an AutoPen on the f--king colonnade, demeaning him and all the things that he said about him."
But Hunter wasn't done yet.
"And [to] anyone who would expect me to do anything outside of [that] which I would never do, physical violence against that person, what f--king kind of man would I be if I didn't tell him to go f--k himself?" he asked. "What kind of a man would I be?"