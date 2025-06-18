Rachael Ray Cries Anne Burrell 'Never Made Me Feel Self-Conscious' in Emotional Tribute to Late Chef — As Rumors TV Star Is 'Unwell' Continue to Spread
Rachael Ray has joined the rest of the community in mourning Anne Burrell, giving her fans a look at how close she truly was with the late TV chef, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular Food Network star was found dead inside her Brooklyn residence on Tuesday, June 18, after she is said to have suffered "cardiac arrest."
'Gone So Soon'
One day following the shocking death, Ray took to Instagram to pay tribute to Burrell in a touching post, which included various photos of the duo.
"The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken. I can’t quite believe it – such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," Ray began the caption, referring to her husband, John M. Cusimano.
She continued: "Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague."
The 56-year-old then revealed Burrell asked "me to be her bridesmaid, something I’d only done once before for my sister. Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one.
"She always treated me as one of the gang. When we hosted Worst Cooks together, we had the most incredible laughs. She even cooked for me and my guests on my wedding anniversary in Italy."
"I’ll miss her friendship deeply," Ray concluded the heartbreaking statement... We’ve lost someone truly special.'
Alongside the post, Ray included snaps of the pair at Burrell's wedding, on Worst Cooks, and other shots of them having the time of their lives.
Details On Burrell's Death
Audio from a frantic 911 call claimed Burrell, 55, went into "cardiac arrest" at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Tuesday, July 17.
A New York City Fire Department rep reportedly said Burrell was "DOA (dead on arrival)" when first responders arrived at the scene. An official cause of death has not been released, and an investigation is still ongoing.
As for Ray, plenty of fans and loyal followers have been left concerned over the TV host, after numerous videos on social media appeared to show her slurring her words.
Is Ray Okay?
Ray would eventually blame the disturbing behavior on suffering "a couple of bad falls," however, the explanation still has not cut it with her fans.
"Clearly, something is going on, and it appears she's slurring her words again. She's always been a workaholic, and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress," a source said at the time.
Concern amped up when Ray went off the radar in Italy, according to other insiders, with one pal claiming they hadn't heard from the star "in months."
They said: "She's living abroad now, in Italy. She says she feels safe there. Anonymous. No one judges the way she looks or speaks. She just wants peace."
Ray is set to return to the States on June 28, as she has teamed up with Broadway Spirits to do a signing and will be taking photos with fans.