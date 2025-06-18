Rachael Ray Cries Anne Burrell 'Never Made Me Feel Self-Conscious' in Emotional Tribute to Late Chef — As Rumors TV Star Is 'Unwell' Continue to Spread

The popular Food Network star was found dead inside her Brooklyn residence on Tuesday, June 18, after she is said to have suffered " cardiac arrest ."

Rachael Ray has joined the rest of the community in mourning Anne Burrell, giving her fans a look at how close she truly was with the late TV chef, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She continued: "Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague."

"The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken. I can’t quite believe it – such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon," Ray began the caption, referring to her husband, John M. Cusimano.

One day following the shocking death, Ray took to Instagram to pay tribute to Burrell in a touching post, which included various photos of the duo.

The 56-year-old then revealed Burrell asked "me to be her bridesmaid, something I’d only done once before for my sister. Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one.

"She always treated me as one of the gang. When we hosted Worst Cooks together, we had the most incredible laughs. She even cooked for me and my guests on my wedding anniversary in Italy."

"I’ll miss her friendship deeply," Ray concluded the heartbreaking statement... We’ve lost someone truly special.'

Alongside the post, Ray included snaps of the pair at Burrell's wedding, on Worst Cooks, and other shots of them having the time of their lives.