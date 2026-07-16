EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Admission About Princess Diana 'Is Proof He's Preparing Tell-All Documentary' to Mark Tragic Royal's 30th Death Anniversary

Prince Harry has sparked fresh speculation he is laying the groundwork for another deeply personal project about his late mother, Princess Diana, after publicly revealing the intimate family tradition he uses to celebrate her birthday – with critics claiming the disclosure is further evidence the Duke of Sussex is preparing a tell-all documentary to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was just 12 when Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36, and RadarOnline.com can reveal during an appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on his recent visit to Britain, Harry revealed he, his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, mark Diana's July 1 birthday each year by sharing a lemon drizzle cake.