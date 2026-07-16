EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Admission About Princess Diana 'Is Proof He's Preparing Tell-All Documentary' to Mark Tragic Royal's 30th Death Anniversary
July 15 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fresh speculation he is laying the groundwork for another deeply personal project about his late mother, Princess Diana, after publicly revealing the intimate family tradition he uses to celebrate her birthday – with critics claiming the disclosure is further evidence the Duke of Sussex is preparing a tell-all documentary to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was just 12 when Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36, and RadarOnline.com can reveal during an appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on his recent visit to Britain, Harry revealed he, his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, mark Diana's July 1 birthday each year by sharing a lemon drizzle cake.
The disclosure came as renewed attention focuses on the princess ahead of next year's landmark anniversary of her tragic death.
A source claimed: "There is growing chatter behind palace walls that Harry is once again positioning Diana at the center of the public conversation. Nobody disputes the depth of his love for his mother, but some believe the timing and frequency of these personal revelations are fueling speculation that another major project is on the horizon. Critics think this is proof that a documentary is being built around Diana's legacy."
The Sweet Secret Tradition Revealed
Harry shared his family's Diana tradition during a question-and-answer session at the event.
He said: "Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake. I think traditions are really, really important. Especially when they're sweet."
Another insider told us: "Supporters will see his comments as a heartfelt tribute from a son who still feels an enormous sense of loss. Others believe every new anecdote inevitably creates another wave of headlines about Diana, and that has led some to wonder whether the public is being prepared for a larger television project marking the 30th anniversary of her death, which everyone knows will enrage the royal family, and especially Harry's brother Prince William."
Prince Harry Admits He Never Wanted the Job
Harry has freq uently spoken about the profound effect Diana's death had on his life and previously explained that losing his mother shaped the way he viewed his royal future.
Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, Australia, in April, he reflected on his feelings as a teenager.
He said about his role in the royal family in the wake of Diana's passing: "I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role – wherever this is headed, I don't like it.'
"I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."
Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, California, where they have since pursued a series of commercial media ventures, including documentaries, podcasts and books centered on their lives and experiences.
Tense Family Reunion Behind Palace Walls
Harry's latest remarks came during a rare return to Britain that also included a private family reunion with his father King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, along with Markle and their children at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Buckingham Palace described the gathering as a private family occasion and declined to release photographs or further details.
Harry had initially traveled to the UK alone amid reported discussions surrounding accommodation and security arrangements before Markle and the children later joined him after vacationing elsewhere in Europe.
His appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival was one of only a handful of public engagements during the visit.
A source said: "His reflections on Diana have once again placed the late princess at the center of the conversation nearly three decades after her death, with renewed debate over how publicly her memory should continue to be shared."