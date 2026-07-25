EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's Latest Public Speech Shows He 'Hates Meghan Markle's Celebrity World'

The event, which drew high-profile figures including basketball player LeBron James and skier Lindsay Vonn, marked a solo outing for Harry following a period of intense activity that included a return to the UK, legal proceedings involving the press, and a reunion between his family and King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78.

Markle, 44, did not attend the gala, having recently traveled with their children.

A source familiar with the event told us: "There was a noticeable contrast between the scale of the occasion and Harry's demeanor – he appeared more restrained than many would expect at a celebrity-heavy gathering like this. He is clearly committed to the Invictus Games, but environments centered on celebrity culture do not always seem to play to his strengths, particularly when he is appearing alone.

"Without Meghan alongside him, there was a sense he was operating outside his comfort zone. It highlighted how different these public-facing moments can feel for him compared to more purpose-driven engagements.

The insider explained, "His focus remains on causes like Invictus, and when the setting shifts toward spectacle, it can create a visible tension in how he presents himself."